Demi-Leigh Tebow Sizzles In A Pink Bikini On Instagram

Demi-Leigh Tebow showed off her toned physique in a new bikini pic that she shared with her Instagram followers today, and it racked up more than 38,200 likes. The former Miss Universe winner posed on a light concrete ground and smiled widely for the eye-catching snap.

She sat on her right hip and propped herself up with her arm. She bent her knees and placed her left hand on her thigh. Her bikini top had thick halter-style straps and a revealing cut that allowed her to show off her cleavage. There were silver rectangular accents that added a flirty touch to her straps, and her matching bottoms had the same silver pieces on her hips. Her bottoms also featured a low waistline that left her toned abs on show. The caption and tag revealed that the swimsuit was from the brand Venus.

Demi-Leigh wore her hair down in a heavy right part, and her short locks were mostly brushed in front of her right shoulder. Her impeccable makeup application seemingly included light silver eyeshadow, mascara, and dark pink lipstick. She didn’t appear to be wearing any accessories, although her white manicure popped in the photo.

Also notable was a young puppy that stood beside the stunner, and it looked like it was walking towards the camera with a curious expression on its face.

Behind the duo was a low white wall with a large tree, and further beyond that was a black fence in front of a forested area.

The photo was taken on a day with nice weather, although Demi-Leigh was photographed in the shadows. The trees in the backdrop, on the other hand, were lit up in the bright sunlight.

Her many fans headed to the comments section to rave about her good looks.

“Such a beautiful person inside and out,” declared an admirer.

Others focused on her ensemble.

“AWEEEEE YES CUTIES love the suit,” raved a second follower.

“You’re stunning! My absolute fave shade of pink!!” gushed a third devotee.

“Little dog is growing so fast, God Bless you girl,” noted another supporter.

Demi-Leigh previously captured her fans’ attention on September 7, 2019 with another Instagram photo. She posted a professional photo of herself that time and rocked a wrap dress that allowed her to show off her cleavage and long legs. She stood with her left hand on her hip and one foot out to the side, and her sparkling dark ensemble had long sleeves and a flowing train. She wore her hair down in luxurious curls and smiled for the photo.