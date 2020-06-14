Krissy Cela Stuns In A Short Dress, Shares Facts About Herself With Her Fans

British fitness trainer Krissy Cela stunned her 2.2 million Instagram followers with a gorgeous new pic shared to her social media page on Saturday.

The beauty wore a white sundress patterned with delicate blue flowers. Krissy stood in front of a white wall while holding her iPhone up in front of her to focus it on her mirrored reflection. Krissy smiled at her screen as she angled the lens to the perfect position and snapped the selfie.

She posed by bending her knee and lifting her leg a little, tugging the hem of her dress up her thigh so her fans could glimpse her toned lower half.

Krissy also showed off her ample cleavage, thanks to the low-cut nature of the dress, which displayed her collar and shoulders, too. The global fitness sensation left her brunette locks loose, allowing some to fall down her backside and the rest draped across her shoulder. It looked like she had lightly tousled her hair before taking the picture.

In her lengthy caption, Krissy said she wanted to share some interesting facts about herself with her fans that they may or may not know. She started by stating her full name and explaining the proper way to pronounce it. Then she went on to discuss her passion for organization.

She admitted that her one true passion is helping women become “healthier mentally and physically,” and that she loves her job with the Tone and Sculpt app.

Additional facts included her astrological sign, which is Libra, and a short anecdote about her first dog. Her name is Buttons, and Krissy claimed that the pup is her best friend.

She concluded her caption by writing about how she would like to host a world tour someday and by asking her fans and followers to tell her something about themselves.

Fans loved the sweet new photograph of Krissy. It accumulated close to 600 comments and over 66,000 likes.

Hundreds of people flocked to her comments section to ask her more about her life and to compliment her appearance. Krissy also confirmed to one fan that she got her dress from Zara, as many people were curious about where she found it.

“Love this! I am so passionate about making women change their lives for the better!” said one person alongside a heart-eyes emoji.

“As always so honest I think my mission is to show people that Love is all we should feel between each other and that we are all one,” wrote another.