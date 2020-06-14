YouTuber Couple Kristin And Marcus Johns Share An Uplifting Photo Weeks After Surviving Horrific Crash

Kristin and Marcus Johns were severely injured after being hit by a car during a bicycle ride.

Kristin and Marcus Johns are a young YouTube couple who were recently involved in a horrific hit and run accident while they were on a bike ride. The pair were both hospitalized, sustained broken bones and had to undergo surgery. However, on Saturday, June 13, Kristin shared a uplifting Instagram photo that showed how much better they are both doing.

Despite everything they had gone through in recent weeks, both Kristin and Marcus smiled widely in the sweet photo. Marcus wore a pair of white shorts and a tan shirt as well as a backwards blue baseball cap perched upon his head. On his legs were scratches and bruises he sustained during the accident. On his side were a pair of crutches that he now needs to use to get around following the accident. He wrapped one arm around his wife, who clung to his waist.

Kristin, who will turn 25 years old in July, stared at her husband lovingly as the photo was snapped. She wore a long sleeved blue shirt and a pair of white shorts. On her feet were a pair of socks with large orange flowers. A bandage was evident on her thigh, as well as several lines of stitches, cuts, and bruises. Kristin, who was injured more severely than her husband, currently relies on a walker to get around. The walker was visible on one side of the photo.

In her caption, the YouTuber joked that rather than getting matching tattoos like many couples do, she and her husband got matching scars instead. The post received a lot of love online and racked up nearly 60,000 views in less than 24 hours. Kristin boasts 651,000 followers on Instagram overall.

Many social media users flocked to the comments section to compliment the couple on the sweet post and to offer them encouraging messages as they go through the healing process.

“You two are so cute and I am so very happy to hear your recovery is going well!” one social media user wrote.

“You’re stronger together, for real cuties! Get better soon!” remarked another social media user.

“Love to see you guys smiling! Praying for your recovery,” wrote one more fan.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kristin and Marcus and had been riding their bicycles in a residential area of Los Angeles, California when they heard a vehicle behind them. Even though they attempted to get out of the way, the driver struck both of them. The suspect is believed to have been trying to escape police at the time. The incident is currently under investigation.