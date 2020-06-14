Daisy Keech & Mariana Morais Flaunt Their Derrières In Tiny Bikinis And Skip Around On The Beach

Daisy and Mariana filmed a TikTok video together.

Daisy Keech and Mariana Morais teased their fans with a flirty lip-sync video that was filmed during their trip to Mexico. On Saturday, Daisy shared a clip of the two models having a little fun in the sun on a gorgeous beach. Much to her TikTok followers’ delight, her upload included a shot of the models’ pert derrières.

Daisy is currently enjoying a getaway in Mexico with members of The Clubhouse, the collective of social media influencers that Daisy co-founded with Abby Rao. The group has been bonding, swimming, soaking up some sun, and creating plenty of content for their fans to enjoy. For her latest TikTok video, Daisy teamed up with Mariana. The models’ envy-inducing backdrop consisted of gently rolling waves, a long stretch of sand, and a vivid blue sky streaked with white clouds.

Daisy and Mariana were crouched down in the sand. Daisy wore a black string bikini that included a tiny top with string ties around the neck and back. The garment’s triangle cups showcased her ample cleavage, and a small silver ring embellishment in the center of the bust added a touch of sparkle to her look. Similar rings adorned the string ties of her matching bikini bottoms.

Mariana’s string bikini was a similar design that featured the same silver ring accents. However, her stretchy triangle cups and tiny adjustable bottoms were a vibrant green color, while her swimsuit’s long strings were bright pink.

Daisy and Mariana both wore their blond hair down in beachy waves. Daisy’s locks were significantly lighter and shorter than Mariana’s waist-length mane. The two models appeared to be wearing eye makeup. They both looked like they were rocking a generous amount of mascara. However, Mariana seemingly opted for a dark, smokey eye, while Daisy appeared to wear shimmery, pale pink eye shadow on her lids. Both models’ lips were natural pink hues.

Daisy and Mariana took turns mouthing along with an audio clip from a Victorious episode. The line they chose was spoken by Ariana Grande’s character Cat Valentine, who was sharing her thoughts about the moon landing.

After Daisy and Mariana successfully completed their lip-sync challenge, the two models jumped up and skipped away from the camera with their arms in the air. This provided a peek at their bikinis’ thong backs, as well as their peachy backsides.

The models’ collaboration was big hit. It racked up over 30,000 likes and 900 comments within the first five hours after it was uploaded to Daisy’s account.

“How are they so gorgeous?” read one response to her video.

“Are you a french tower? Because Eiffel for you,” another admirer wrote.

“All the comments will talk about their physique and their outfits but maybe we must talk about the fact that they are too cool,” a third fan suggested.