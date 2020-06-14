Issa Vegas Shows Off Bare Booty In Neon Pink Bikini At The Pool

Issa Vegas shared sizzling bikini pics from the pool a week ago on Instagram, and shared another notable photo set today. There were three images in the series, and she was photographed in what appeared to be an infinity pool. Her neon pink bikini popped against her tan and left her curves on show.

In the first picture, the model posed with her right shoulder facing the camera as her legs were in the water and her hands on the concrete in front of her, holding her body up. She arched her back slightly and emphasized her curvy booty as she glanced toward the camera with a coy expression on her face.

Her swimsuit had a classic triangle-style cut for the top and the bikini bottoms had a thong cut. The bikini also featured clear straps that added to the flirty vibes.

Issa wore her hair down and slicked behind her shoulders, and she was covered in water droplets as she had apparently taken a dip. Her makeup application was still intact, and it seemed to include silver eyeshadow, a black cat-eye, dark lashes, blush, and pink lipstick.

The second snap was similar, except Issa stood up a little straighter. And in the final shot, the stunner gazed directly ahead of herself and parted her lips in a sultry manner. Her curvy physique was on full display.

Behind her was a stretch of water and a shoreline on the other side with a large building and multiple trees. The photos were taken on a cloudy day with blue skies and lots of hazy clouds.

The photo set has been liked over 133,500 times so far, with her supporters taking to the comments section to discuss the newest share. Many of her detailed messages were left in Spanish, although there were English compliments as well.

“This might be the best set ever. Composition alone is ridiculous. Then there’s you,” gushed a devotee.

“Wow, how beautiful️,” declared a second fan.

“Looks fantastic!” exclaimed another admirer.

“Stunning,” wrote a fourth follower.

In the previous update from a week ago, Issa posed by a different pool in a metallic bikini. There were three pictures, and in the first one, she faced the camera straight on and put her hourglass figure on show.

Her top had a classic triangle-style cut with a thick band at the bottom, and her bottoms had a low-waisted fit. Her bright lipstick popped, and her aviator sunglasses added color to her look.