Video Shows Seattle ‘CHAZ’ Protester Urging White Attendees To Give Cash To Black Protesters

Protesters in the newly formed Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone of Seattle, Washington were videoed encouraging the white protesters to find their African American counterparts and give them $10 before leaving the ongoing protest.

The video, which was uploaded on Saturday, shows a speaker addressing a crowed formed in CHAZ, informing his fellow demonstrators that only those who are willing to make monetary reparations for past hurts toward people of color were the ones welcomed in the zone.

“If you have a hard time giving $10 you got to think are you really down with this struggle, are you really down with the movement,” he said. “If that is a challenge for you, I’m not sure you are in the right place.”

CHAZ was formed around the city’s East Precinct, which was abandoned by police last week after two weeks of confrontations with demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd last month, according to The New York Post.

The protesters then formed their “autonomous zone” which takes up several city blocks of Seattle’s cityscape. The protesters’ demand that monetary reparations begin with them, was met with applause from the crowd present at what appeared to be a baseball field.

The speaker went on to tell the white attendees that he saw and would remember them.

“The white people … I see you, I see every single one of you and I remember your faces.”

Police have been specifically banned from coming into the zone, as the occupants are attempting to establish a utopian society complete with their own style of governing, focused on the remedies to social issues.

The protesters include Black Lives Matter demonstrators and those believed to identify with the anti-fascist movement, known as ANTIFA. The group has been in possession of the Capitol Hill area of Seattle for five days, a move that has not set well with President Donald Trump.

Trump said during his recent interview with Fox News‘ Harris Faulkner that he had no intention of backing away from conflict in Seattle, Washington, in the face of demonstrators who have occupied part of the city, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

The president told Faulkner in his exclusive interview that he is “not going to let Seattle be occupied by anarchists,” and that it was an example of a lack of appropriate oversight according to Fox News.

“I will tell you, if they don’t straighten that situation out, we’re going to straighten it out,” Trump said during his Dallas, Texas interview.