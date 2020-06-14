Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Curves, Sculpted Buns In Skintight Leggings While Working Out

Fitness guru and model Yaslen Clemente is well-known for her fit form, posting a myriad of tempting snapshots to her popular Instagram feed on an almost daily basis. The 23-year-old continued to provide the sizzle for her 1.9 million followers with on update on Saturday, June 13 that featured two shots that were snapped from the heart of her Body By Yas operation — the gym.

The photo slideshow, which chronicled Clemente as she put in a training session on a stair-step machine, did well to capture her toned physique and tight curves as accentuated by multi-colored, skintight leggings, and did so in spite of the mundane setting provided by what appeared to be just an average workout space.

In the caption that accompanied the photos, Clemente wrote that she had been “loving” the stair-stepper as her cardio workout recently.

In the first photo of the series, Clemente stood behind the machine with her back and left side facing the camera. As she did so, she lifted her near-side leg, resting her foot against the opposite shin, and arched her back slightly. In doing so, she put extra torque on her lower half, further accentuating her firm backside for the shot. Meanwhile, her neck, shoulders and much of her back was revealed as she wore a tight, gray sports top with thin straps.

At the top of the frame, Clemente’s dark eyes and full lips were prominent as she focused her gaze to the side, looking away from the camera.

In the second photo, Clemente contorted her body in a similar fashion to the first shot. However, this time she was on the machine, seemingly engaged in one of her cario workouts. The picture was taken at a different angle, though, and at slightly closer range, giving a better look at her sinuous figure.

Although she wasn’t posed in an overtly provocative manner or wearing a skimpy bikini for the photo session, Clemente’s latest update nonetheless proved to be a hit with her fans, getting double-tapped to the tune of nearly 6,000 likes in well under an hour after going live. Furthermore, a litany of comments were left by her fans and admirers.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” wrote one commenter, adding a peach emoji in honor of her sculpted buns.

“Yaslen, you bring a smile to my face. Always beautiful,” opined a second admirer.

Clemente posted multiple updates on June 13; as shared previously by The Inquisitr, she also uploaded a steamy picture in which she wore a tiny, red bikini.