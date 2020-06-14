NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Parting Ways With Kyle Kuzma If They Fail To Win 2020 Championship

Before the 2019-20 NBA season started, Kyle Kuzma was viewed as the third superstar that would help LeBron James and Anthony Davis carry the Los Angeles Lakers back to title contention and end their years of title drought. Unfortunately, Kuzma failed to live up to the high expectations from him and was noticeably struggling to co-exist with James and Davis on the court. From being considered as an important member of the Lakers’ championship core, rumors are now swirling around Kuzma and his future in Los Angeles.

According to Fadeaway World, the Lakers are expected to part ways with Kuzma in the 2020 NBA offseason if they fail to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy to Los Angeles this season.

“Nobody in Los Angeles heard more trade chatted than Kyle Kuzma. Since last year, people have basically written him off as a Los Angeles Laker but here he is today still wearing the purple and gold. It might not last long, though, because if Kuzma doesn’t show up in the playoffs or if the Lakers don’t win it all, he will be the first one out the door. It isn’t his fault, but the Lakers are win-now and Kuzma is a very attractive trade piece for teams looking to rebuild. The Lakers will move Kuzma for a third All-Star if they don’t win it this year.”

The Lakers might have decided to make Kuzma untouchable on the trade market last summer, but that is highly unlikely to be the case in the 2020 NBA offseason. If he fails to make a huge impact in the 2020 NBA Playoffs and won’t show a massive improvement with his game, the Lakers are expected to make him available on the trade block. Though he’s currently considered as the odd man out in Los Angeles, Kuzma would likely receive plenty of interests from NBA teams who still need another young and promising talent to speed up the rebuilding process or a player that complements their superstars to boost their chances of contending for the NBA championship title.

Parting ways in the 2020 NBA offseason may end up being beneficial for both Kuzma and the Lakers. While Kuzma would be given the opportunity to start a new journey with another team, the Lakers could potentially acquire a player that could help them solve some of the issues on their roster, including their need for another shot creator and playmaker. According to a previous The Inquisitr article, some of the players that the Lakers may consider targeting in the potential Kuzma trade include Spencer Dinwiddie of the Brooklyn Nets, Buddy Hield of the Sacramento Kings, and Zach Lavine of the Chicago Bulls.