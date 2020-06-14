Brittany Cartwright’s Mother Remains In ICU After ‘Serious Complications’ From Bladder Surgery

Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright is reportedly beside herself as her mother is currently in a Kentucky hospital Intensive Care Unit. According to People Magazine, Sherri Cartwright suffered serious complications after bladder surgery this week. A rep for Brittany released a statement Saturday noting the reality star would be heading home soon.

“Brittany’s mother is currently in the ICU due to serious complications from bladder surgery,” her rep said. “Brittany has been beside herself and asking for prayers. She is planning to go to Kentucky to be by her mother’s bedside next week – it’s been complicated having visitors at the hospital due to COVID-19 which has been very difficult for Brittany and her family.”

Earlier this week, Brittany shared a photo of her mother to her Instagram story and asked her followers to say a prayer for her. On Monday, Jax tweeted that he was thinking of Sherri, saying he and Brittany couldn’t wait to see her.

The first news of Sherri’s health scare came from Jax and Brittany’s ex-pastor, who is still a friend of the Cartwright family. Ryan Dotson, who was famously fired from officiating the Vanderpump Rules couple’s wedding, took to Facebook on Wednesday to share the sad news.

“I would like to ask all my friends to please pray for my friend and church member Sherri Turner Cartwright. She had to have an emergency surgery after having a scheduled procedure that went bad. She’s in ICU and things are uncertain, so please join us in prayer for Sherri and believe God for her full recovery,” he posted.

Thinking about you @SherriCartwrig3 we can’t wait to see you. ✝️???? — Jax (@mrjaxtaylor) June 8, 2020

Back in March, Sherri had announced on her personal social media that she would be undergoing bladder surgery. Her surgery was scheduled for March 30, and then a second surgery was scheduled. Brittany’s mom noted she was having a “tough time” when talking with Jax on Twitter. Originally, Sherri was going to have the one surgery in March, then fly to Los Angeles to recover with her daughter and son-in-law, but things took a bad turn.

Katie Maloney’s mother, Teri Maloney, noted she was praying for Sherri underneath Jax’s tweet. Sherri had been looking forward to recovering in California with her “Vanderpump Moms.”

This tough news for Brittany comes at a stressful time as her and Jax’s future on Vanderpump Rules hangs in the balance. Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni were all fired from the show this week, and many fans have been calling for Brittany and Jax’s termination as well. Past tweets of Jax’s have come to light, some of which are racially insensitive and/or misogynistic. Viewers are also still peeved about their homophobic pastor who they only fired after Lisa Vanderpump intervened.