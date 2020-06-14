Erica Mena Shows Off Incredible Cleavage In Tight Bodysuit

Erica Mena tantalized her Instagram followers recently with a stream of swimsuit photos, and she took to the platform today to showcase her incredible cleavage in a revealing outfit. She rocked a tight, white bodysuit and a pair of baggy pants. She noted in the caption that she was planning her husband, Safaree’s, birthday bash.

The Love & Hip Hop star posed outside on a small strip of concrete in front of a red brick wall. She stood with her left hand on her head with her eyes closed and propped out her right leg to the side. She placed one hand in her pocket and appeared to be soaking up the rays.

Erica’s ensemble included a low-cut bodysuit that allowed her to show off her cleavage, and she completed her look with a pair of dark pants and trendy sandals. The pants were a dark denim wash with a loose fit and a couple of bedazzled buckle accents by her ankles. She also wore a matching, sparkling belt and accessorized with a charm necklace, earrings, a bracelet, and a watch. Her necklace featured a Christian charm accent in the center with smaller charms on the sides. Furthermore, her shoes were white with pointed toes and a clear top that left her white pedicure showing.

Erica wore her hair down and brushed behind her back, and her glam makeup application appeared to include pink eyeshadow, dark lashes, and dark pink lipstick.

The post has racked up more than 18,400 likes so far in the first 45 minutes since it went live, and her comments section was packed with compliments from her followers.

“Bomb outfit shoes look unconformable as hell though,” observed a social media user.

“Those Jeans.. I love them,” declared a second supporter.

Others referred to Safaree, whose birthday is on July 4. He’ll be turning 38 years old.

“It’s about to be another movie production,” joked a third admirer.

“I Just LOVEEEEE You Boo @iamerica_mena & Espec. #HOW YOU #LOVES Your #HUSBAND BbyGirl………. & He’s A #CancerLikeMe #REALSoulsYo…..,” raved another fan.

In addition, Erica flaunted her curves in another snap from yesterday, that time rocking a tiny tie-dye bikini. Her top and bottoms featured clear straps and her cleavage, toned abs, and curvy hips were on full show. She sat poolside and propped up her left knee and gave a smile for the shot with her lips closed. She wore her drenched hair brushed back behind her shoulders and her figure was also covered in water droplets.