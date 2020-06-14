After Donald Trump’s Struggles At Speech, Critics Demand To Know Reason For Mysterious Walter Reed Visit

After video appeared to show Donald Trump having difficulty raising a glass of water and walking down steps during his speech at West Point on Saturday, many of the president’s critics are demanding that the White House release information about his abrupt and mysterious visit to Walter Reed hospital last year and whether the president could be suffering a serious health ailment.

As The Inquisitr reported, video from Trump’s speech to graduating cadets at West Point on Saturday appeared to show him having difficulty lifting a glass of water to his mouth to take a drink, needing to use both hands to raise it to his mouth. At the speech’s conclusion, the video showed Trump walking slowly down a set of stairs.

Critics said that the actions could be a sign of a more serious underlying health issue. Yale University psychiatrist Bandi X. Lee, who has frequently questioned whether Trump is suffering a serious neurological impairment and mental health issues, said the evidence from the video would warrant Trump undergoing a brain scan.

This is a persistent neurological sign that, combined with others, would be concerning enough to require a brain scan. https://t.co/t2tfv1EAW6 — Bandy X Lee, MD, MDiv (@BandyXLee1) June 13, 2020

As the video clips gained viral interest on social media, many questioned whether there were underlying health issues that caused the president’s abrupt and unscheduled visit to Walter Reed in November. Lee wrote in a tweet that she had observed a number of potential symptoms in Trump since that visit.

“The uneven gait is something I have remarked at least since his fall visit to Walter Reed, and a forward-leaning posture is associated with the difficulty holding a cup. Note that there has not been an annual report on his health this year,” she wrote.

Why were we never told the reason the President went to Walter Reed Hospital a few weeks ago? Perhaps, #TrumpIsNotWell! — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) June 14, 2020

The Democratic Coalition, a super PAC that supports Democratic candidates and causes, also seized on the video and the Walter Reed visit, saying that reporters must demand that Trump and the White House provide details on the president’s health.

“What is the White House hiding? Why was Trump rushed to Walter Reed last November?” the group tweeted. “Since Team Trump seems to want to make an issue of Biden’s age and agility, the press must follow up and demand answers regarding the president.”

The White House said after the November trip to Walter Reed that Trump was concluding a portion of his annual physical early, but many doubted the claim, noting that video appeared to show White House staff rushing Trump to a vehicle for the visit. As The Inquisitr noted, Trump has yet to complete his annual physical, despite the White House saying he completed a portion of it nearly seven months ago.