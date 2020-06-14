Al Roker Shares An Adorable Family Video In Celebration Of His Son’s Last Day Of School

Al Roker expressed his pride for his teenage son Nick.

Al Roker of the Today Show took to Instagram on Friday, June 12 to share a special video in celebration of his son Nick’s last day of school. Roker, accompanied by Nick, his daughter Leila and wife Deborah Roberts, went to a drive-in movie joint for the evening. As a surprise, he arranged for a celebratory message to be broadcast on the screen congratulating Nick on his hard work, according to Today.

Roker and his family frequently visit Four Brothers Drive-in Movie Theater in Amenia, New York. However, this was a particularly special visit, as it was their first time there in several months and the visit was meant to be in celebration of Nick, who had just concluded his sophomore year of high school. Nick, as Roker has publicly discussed briefly in the past, is on the autism spectrum and thus has to work extra hard in certain areas. His achievement of completing the school year meant a lot to the entire family.

In the video, Nick appeared surprised to see his own face appear on the screen along with an encouraging message from his parents.

“Nick, we are so proud of you! Enjoy your summer! Love, Mom and Dad,” the message read.

The video panned from the congratulatory announcement to Nick sitting in the backseat, smiling widely.

“Wow!” the teen said, as his family clapped and congratulated him.

In the background, the teen could be heard crying, clearly touched by the kind gesture his parents had planned for him.

The video got lots of love online from Roker’s followers, and was viewed over 100,000 times in less than 24 hours. Many people took to the comments section to compliment Roker as a parent and to congratulate Nick on a job well done.

“I love Nick’s reaction. My 2.5 year old has autism and I look forward to making memories like these when he’s older,” wrote one social media user.

“Congrats Nick!! Keep up the great work and enjoy your summer!!” another person remarked.

“Love this!! Al and Deborah, just adore your family. Thanks for sharing those fabulous meals on Al and Nick segment. You are such great parents. Love to Nick, enjoy your summer,” another social media user wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Roker has not been in the Today Show studio for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead he has been working from home and keeping busy by sharing some of his favorite recipes with viewers.