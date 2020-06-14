Eriana Blanco Rocks See-Through Lacy Teddy In New Instagram Pic

Eriana Blanco has posted three new updates to her Instagram page over the past 24 hours, but the model’s second-newest one was arguably one of the most eye-catching. She showed off her figure in a tight, black lac teddy that was see-through.

The sensation stood next to a couple of mirrors that offered a few glimpses of her physique from different angles, and she had a silly expression on her face. She propped out her left leg and her hands were by her sides.

Her teddy was made entirely of lace with several sexy cutouts, including a couple on her chest, by her belly buttons, and her sides. The ensemble was tight and conformed to her curves, with her cleavage embellished with scalloped lace edging. Her tiny waist was further emphasized with a thick belt accent, and the high leg cut of the lingerie left her hips bare. The center of the teddy also had a sheer panel, and the barely-there bra portion left her nipples peeking through.

Eriana wore her hair down in a side part, and her chic makeup application included dark liner on her lower lids, long lashes, dark purple eyeshadow, light blush, and glossy light pink lipstick. Her accessories included a gold charm necklace, one that she wears often in her photos.

In the backdrop, it was possible to see the backside of her ensemble. The mirrors revealed that her teddy had a thong cut in the back and left her booty showing. The photographer managed to keep themselves out of the shot, however, and the stunner was well-lit in the shot with her skin looking flawless.

The update has garnered more than 21,000 likes so far, but it was hard to know how her fans felt about the photo as the model disabled the comments section for unknown reasons. However, she called attention to her website by mentioning it in her caption and referring to it in her geotag. The site redirected her followers to her OnlyFans account where she offers a free subscription for exclusive content.

Eriana also tantalized her admirers with another selfie five days ago, that time opting to showcase her derrière in a tiny black thong. She posed for the shot in a bathroom and angled her back towards the mirror, tugging at her straps with one hand. She looked at her screen with a flirty smile on her face, and also rocked a bright orange crop top with a small turtleneck and no sleeves.