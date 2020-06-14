‘RHOD’ Star Kameron Westcott Shares Sweet Pics & Videos From Her Recent ‘Triple-Date Fun’

The Real Housewives of Dallas star Kameron Westcott shared a sweet date night selfie of her and her husband Court on her Instagram page earlier tonight.

According to her caption, Kameron and Court went on a “triple-date” with her friends Sarah Novakov and Kari Kloewer last night at Drake’s, which is a popular steakhouse and bar in Dallas. Kameron tagged the other girls in her caption and said she had a great time.

She asked her 225,000 followers to tag their “girl gang” in her comments section and to start planning a night out with them for when quarantine is over.

The actual picture showed Kameron leaning her head against her husband’s as they both smiled at the camera while sitting in one of the restaurant’s booths. A red curtain served as a backdrop behind them.

Kameron wore a pink dress, which is fitting since, as fans of RHOD know, she’s obsessed with the color pink and rarely goes without it somewhere in her ensemble. The reality star added a pair of chunky pink statement earrings to accessorize her chic outfit.

The Sparkle Dog Food founder wore a full face of makeup, which appeared to include blush, pink lipstick, and mascara.

Court dressed up for the night out too. He rocked a nice button-up shirt with a suit jacket over the top.

Kameron’s Instagram story was updated with multiple videos from their fun night. The first clip showed all three women dancing to the song “Stayin’ Alive.” Another clip seemed to show Kameron filming another woman, saying, “the party has started.”

In the third video of her Instagram story, someone filmed Kameron and the others dancing in the booths with the caption, “shoot moms partying too hard our shoes could ruin the booth.”

She later shared a quick clip of her and Court supposedly eating at Benihana’s after their fun night out and finally a photo of just Kameron, Sarah, and Kari sitting together.

Fans quickly flocked to Kameron’s post, and it earned more than 1,000 likes in under 30 minutes of going live. Many fans were even lucky enough to get a response from the housewife, as she was very active in her comments section.

Fellow Real Housewives of Dallas star D’Andra Simmons liked the post and commented, “Y’all look amazing Love you! XO.”

“Absolutely gorgeous photo of you both such love,” wrote one fan.

“You two rock….love love love…seeing you two together,” gushed another alongside a pink heart and thumbs-up emoji.

“You guys are my favorite bravo couple love you Kameron. Fan for life!” raved a third user, inserting a red heart and smiley face surrounded by hearts emoji into their comment.