Gabby Allen Flaunts Her Derrière In Black Thong And Tall Socks

Gabby also rocked a sports bra with a zipper front.

Gabby Allen tantalized her fans by showing off a revealing rear view of her fit figure in a new social media upload. On Saturday, the British fitness model took to Instagram to share the smoking-hot video with her 1.1 million followers, and they couldn’t seem to get enough of the short clip.

The 26-year-old personal trainer was promoting her new “Lockdown Shape Up” diet and fitness program, and she used her own body to show her potential subscribers that she knows how to get results. Gabby’s post included a selfie video that she filmed in front of an oval mirror. She was wearing a sporty and sexy ensemble that included a black sports bra. The garment had thick shoulder straps and a high, square neckline. It also featured a zipper front, and Gabby was wearing it halfway unzipped.

The lower half of Gabby’s look consisted of a pair of black thong underwear or bikini bottoms. The garment had a high cut that showcased her muscular thighs. The waist hit a few inches below the navel. As Gabby moved, she appeared to flex her strong stomach muscles to show off her six pack. She also teased her fans by grabbing the bottom of her sports bra and pulling it up to flash more of her midsection.

The former Love Island star eventually swung her camera to the left to film herself in a full-length mirror. This reflection provided a view of her pert posterior. It also revealed that she was wearing a pair of black knee-high socks and a pair of black-and-white high-top sneakers. She posed with her legs spread wide.

Gabby wore her shoulder-length blond bob down, and she had swooped the front of her hair over to one side. Her video was filmed inside a room with eye-catching gray-and-white floral wallpaper and a large crystal chandelier hanging from the ceiling.

Gabby’s video has earned over 13,000 likes as of this writing. Her fans also flocked to the comments section to gush over how great she looks. Many of them expressed their feelings with an array of emoji that included flames, heart-eye faces, and drooling faces.

“Absolute goals,” read one response to her post.

“I could look at you forever Gabby,” another fan wrote.

“Looking fantastic,” a third commenter said.

“She’s unreal. Look at those abs!!!” remarked a fourth admirer.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gabby also wowed her fans by flaunting her abs in a colorful bikini. The confident model rocked her skimpy swimsuit with a pair of boots to go for a stroll in a London park.