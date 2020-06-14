Celtics Legend Bill Russell Continues His Rebuke Of Donald Trump In A Scathing Series Of Tweets

Former National Basketball Association star Bill Russell has continued his criticism of President Donald Trump’s comments on race, calling out the president for his Saturday remarks about racial issues addressed by his administration.

Russell cited the president’s remarks from earlier in the week where he said that he has done more for African Americans than almost any president in American history. The basketball legend listed instances where he considered the president’s actions to be in contradiction to the glowing recommendation of his own treatment of the Black community.

.@realDonaldTrump says he’s done more for Blacks than any other President. Here are a few – Central Park 5, He suggested shooting protesters & sic dogs on them, using the military to move #BlackLivesMatter protesters for a photo op. Let’s not forget we are “Those sons a bitches” — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) June 13, 2020

Russel went on to cite Trump’s comments: “He said #GeorgeFloyd was having a good day.”

“He’s holding a rally on #JUNETEENTH a very important day for African Americans. This is a fraction of what he has done.”

Russell included a helpful link to register to vote in his tweet, saying, “This president is divisive & a coward get registered to #Vote & let your voice be heard.”

Russell’s Twitter biography shows that he identifies himself as a “civil rights activist” and the former professional athlete seems to be taking that role seriously.

The retired NBA player has been far from silent about Trump’s treatment of the Black community. Just days ago Russell reacted to the president’s comments about former National Football League player Colin Kaepernick protesting the National Anthem by taking a knee while it was playing at televised games.

According to the former Boston Celtics player, the president’s disrespect is not part of the American spirit and more aptly fitted to divide the country than bring it together.

#Trump you projected your narrative that #TakingAKnee is disrespectful & #UnAmerican it was never about that! You are divisive & a coward. It takes true courage 2 stand 4 what is right & risk your life in the midst of a #pandemic #Proud2kneel #BlackLivesMatter @MSNBC @BostonGlobe https://t.co/nhNITHSrxo pic.twitter.com/h0PuUYVFwu — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) June 7, 2020

Trump’s tweet was sparked by the news that New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees told ESPN that he would “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America,” as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Only a few days after his words were printed, Brees walked back his comments in an Instagram post pointed directly at Trump, saying that after extensive conversations with those in the black community and friends whose opinions he trusts, he now feels “this is not an issue about the American flag. It has never been.”

“We can no longer use the flag to turn people away or distract them from the real issues that face our black communities.”

Trump responded to Brees’ retraction of his former belief in traditional respect for the flag, saying what a fan he was of the football player but that he was sorry to see him take back his earlier patriotic comments.