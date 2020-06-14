Bethany Lily April Gets Flirty In Bikini Top That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Bethany Lily April turned up the heat with her newest Instagram share today, and the model rocked a bikini top that was arguably too small for her. She was photographed in what looked like a bathroom, and she exuded lots of flirty vibes.

She sat with her arms by her sides and tilted her head to the side. She glanced at the camera with a sultry pout, and her figure and makeup application were hard to miss.

Her bikini top was very colorful with hot pink trim and vertical stripes in bright yellow, pink, green, and blue. The cups hugged the side of her chest but left part of her nipples showing, and her cleavage was also on show.

Bethany wore her hair down in a casual side part, and her locks were down in a disheveled manner with her light blond highlights glowing in the shot. Most of her locks were brushed behind her back with pieces that fell down the front of her right shoulder.

Her makeup application apparently included a dark gray cat-eye, shimmery pink eyeshadow, and mascara. She also looked to be sporting heavy, dark pink blush and glossy, light pink lipstick. The dark tones around her eyes helped emphasize her light blue eyes. And even though she wore a face full of makeup, she opted to keep things simple otherwise and went without accessories.

The photo was cropped from her chest up, and she was well-illuminated in the photo.

The update has only been live on the page for eight hours, but it’s already received over 70,000 likes. Her admirers took to the comments section to gush about her risqué photo.

“You are absolutely STUNNING Bethany I think I am in love with you,” gushed a devotee.

Others focused on her colorful swimsuit.

“What’s at the end of the rainbow!??” exclaimed a second social media user.

“What’s at the end of the rainbow, it’s Bethany in a bikini,” wrote a third fan.

“Wow just absolutely marvelous babe love this rainbow spectacular beauty,” raved another follower.

In addition, the blonde posted another update yesterday that received over 102,900 views. The video clip was a promotional one for Redline Energy, and she showed off her workout routine that she completed on an outdoor balcony. She wore a cropped white tank top with buttons down the front, and her black lacy bra was visible underneath. She also wore a pair of dark gray booty shorts with a hot pink accent on her waist.