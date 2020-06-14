Anna Nystrom Flaunts Her Bombshell Body In Pink Underwear & A White Crop Top

Swedish stunner Anna Nystrom thrilled her 8.6 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sexy selfie taken in her home. The picture was taken in Sweden, as the geotag indicated, and several elements of Anna’s stunning home decor were visible in the shade.

The room had a neutral color palette, with shades of gray, white and cream filling the space. On the marble table nearby she had a vase filled with flowers in muted shades, and there was another large metallic vase on a nearby table. A gray rug was visible beneath Anna’s feet, and she captured the selfie in an ornate bronze-framed mirror.

Anna showcased her toned figure in a boat-neck white crop top that clung to every inch of her upper body. The neckline of the top meant that her cleavage was hidden in the look, but the fabric clung to her ample assets and highlighted her hourglass figure. She had the sleeves rolled up slightly so they were a 3/4 length, and the hem of the top came to just an inch or two below her breasts. The short length meant that plenty of her toned stomach was on display in the look.

Anna paired the white top with some bright pink underwear. The underwear dipped low in the front, and the sides stretched high over her hips. The high-cut style elongated her legs while also drawing attention to her hourglass shape.

Anna was barefoot in the shot, and had one leg straight while the other was pushed forward slightly to accentuate her curves.

Her long blond locks hung down her chest in an effortless style, reaching nearly all the way to her belly button. Her makeup was natural, with what looked like a nude hue on her lips and subtle eye makeup that highlighted her beauty without overpowering it.

She captured the selfie with her cell phone, and her fans absolutely loved the update. The post received over 61,400 likes within two hours, and also racked up 1,035 comments in the same time.

“Beautiful as always,” one follower wrote.

“Absolutely stunning,” another fan added.

“Glad you are strong and happy and posted your gorgeous pic to show it,” another fan commented, followed by a duo of flame emoji, referencing Anna’s caption.

Her latest post wasn’t the first stunning selfie Anna has shared this week. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a snap taken in Stockholm in which she rocked high-waisted white pants and a feminine white eyelet lace top. She had a braid in her long blond locks and finished off the beautiful ensemble with a few pieces of delicate jewelry for a truly breathtaking look.