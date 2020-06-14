Jamal Adams Frustrated With Lack Of Action In Contract Talks

New York Jets star Jamal Adams is growing increasingly frustrated with the lack of movement towards a new deal with his team. Michael David Smith of NBC Sports reported on Saturday that Adams made a comment on someone else’s Instagram post that expressed anger over the team not even sending new contract offers to his representatives.

“I can’t even get my first proposal that they said they would send over in January,” Adams wrote. “I was called ‘selfish’ tho! Lol A lot of talk no action #StayWoke.”

Adams made the comment on a story about the potential mega-deal Cleveland Browns defender Myles Garrett is reportedly about to get. While Garrett is apparently making progress towards getting a big extension, Adams hasn’t been able to get the Jets to so much as talk to him about a new deal, according to the player.

The animus towards the Jets from Adams is not new. Reports started up earlier this spring that he had demanded a new contract or wanted to be traded.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier, there are conflicting reports about how close to a trade the Jets have come. Some reports claimed the team has always had an intention of signing Adams to an extension but didn’t want to do it while the season was in question. As the NFL moves closer to definitely playing the 2020 season, the Jets are said to be getting ready to give the defensive back a massive contract.

Other reports said Adams wasn’t just on the trading block. Some analysts believed the Dallas Cowboys were very close to acquiring the defender last month. Still, other reports said the Cowboys were once interested in the player but hadn’t spoken with the Jets since the trade deadline in 2019.

It appears Adams is as confused as the rest of the league when it comes to just what is going to happen with his contract.

Analysts have said that if the Jets sign Adams to a new deal it will be rather costly. Entering his fourth season in the NFL in 2020, he’s one of the top defensive backs in the game.

Drafted out of LSU in 2017, he started all 16 games as a rookie and amassed 83 tackles and six passes defended. In 2018, his sophomore year, he recorded 115 total tackles and 12 passes defended. He also had three forced fumbles and returned an interception 38 yards for a touchdown.

Last season, his tackle numbers dropped a bit, to 75, but he became a dominant pass rusher out of the safety position, registering 6.5 sacks. Adams also had seven passes defended and two forced fumbles in 2019.