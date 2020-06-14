Vicky Aisha Shows Off Her Tremendous Cleavage In Sexy New Pic

Vicky Aisha sizzled in a new pic shared on her Instagram page earlier today. The buxom babe shared a photograph of herself rocking a skintight lace black bodysuit that put her immense cleavage front and center.

It appeared that Vicky took the picture herself, selfie-style. The beauty seemed to have held her camera in front of her and then posed by canting her head to the side. She playfully dragged her pinky across her plump lower lip to create an overall sultry expression.

Her snug ensemble included a chest cutout with lace detailing to encompass her abundant chest perfectly. A small black ribbon sat snug in the middle of her chest.

Aside from her sexy outfit, Vicky also wore a thin silver nose ring. She left her blond hair loose and tousled, her long strands draping across her shoulders.

The tattooed model seemed to rock a glamorous face of makeup in her upload. She appeared to have dusted eyeshadow across her lids and lower waterline. It also looked like Vicky used shimmering eyeshadow in the inner corners of her eyes to make them stand out and then went over her long lashes with mascara.

Additional makeup seemed to include pink lip gloss, foundation, bronzer, and highlighter. Her eyebrows looked well-groomed, too.

Vicky’s 2.3 million followers went wild over the provocative snapshot. It did not take long for her post to garner more than 30,000 likes and over 500 comments. In her caption, she asked her fan base about their weekend plans and trailed her question with a smiley face surrounded by hearts emoji.

The majority of commenters were more interested in complimenting Vicky than talking about their plans, but some did disclose what they were up to.

“Ugh I have to work on my chicken coop and change the oil in my truck thanks for reminding me,” shared one fan.

“No good that’s for sure! You look amazing!” joked another.

“Ummm, excuse me but this photo exceeds the limits of how gorgeous one can be on a post. Also, WHO KNEW THOSE LINES ON YOUR WRIST TATTOO WERE SO CLEAN!!!” raved a third admirer.

“Amazing beautiful woman you are so cute in your lingerie and I love your tattoo ma’am I ever see in your pic ever beautiful Mamá,” chimed in a fourth contributor.

Previously, The Inquisitr reported that the stunner had shared a photo of herself in the same outfit but taken from a much different angle. In that photo, Vicky posed with almost her full body in view as she cocked her booty to the side and played with her hair.