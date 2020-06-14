Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Celebrates The Anniversary Of The Court Case That Made Interracial Marriage Legal

'53 years ago today, our life together became a possibility,' wrote Stephen Boss.

Stephen Boss, known primarily as tWitch, took to Instagram on Friday, June 12 to celebrate a very important Supreme Court case that overturned laws banning interracial marriage. This particular court case was Loving v. Virginia and it took place in 1967. In his post, Boss discussed how it is because of this case that he as an African American man was allowed to legally marry a white woman, his wife Allison Holker, according to Today.

Loving v. Virginia involved Richard and Mildred Loving, a couple that wished to marry but was initially not able to do so because they were of different races. Interracial marriage was illegal at the time in the state of Virginia. While the pair were married in 1958, they wouldn’t be able to be legally wed for almost ten years. They fought for their love, determined to see change. That change did eventually come about because of their efforts.

“Love wins, 53 years ago today, our life together became a possibility. Forever turned into reality. Our family, our legacy. We couldn’t have gotten here without Mr. & Mrs. Loving. And just like their love for each other paved the way for change, I want for our love to do the same. To be a picture of hope. A picture of happiness,” Boss began his caption.

In his post, he included two side by side photos. The first was a black and white snapshot of Mr. and Mrs. Loving. Mr. Loving wrapped his arm around his wife. The second was Boss and Holker on their wedding day. Boss wrapped an arm around his wife’s waist lovingly as they both smiled widely.

Boss concluded his caption by encouraging others to take a stand for what is right just like the Lovings bravely did. He urged those reading to help fight for equality for all, no matter background or skin color.

“So, strap your gloves on America. Let’s EVERY SINGLE ONE OF US spread the love and light of equality and do what’s right to make this a place where our kids don’t have to be scared to be the unique piece of this puzzle we live in.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the topic of race and equality has been discussed heavily in recent weeks, following the death of George Floyd, an African American man who died while in custody of the Minneapolis police. Since then, many have spoken up to share their own experiences with racism and to fight for equality.