Victoria Villarroel Sizzles In Floral String Bikini

Victoria Villarroel showed off her ample cleavage in a tiny bikini, which thrilled her Instagram followers in a new post on the popular social media platform.

In the selfie, Victoria lounged on a plush light-colored sofa outside that was piled high with various types of pillows. In the background, part of the external wall of a house was visible, as well as several hanging plants, and beautiful lush green trees. The model wore a tiny orange and cream-colored floral string bikini top that tied in the middle of her cleavage, providing viewers with an ample view of it. She wore the matching bottoms that dipped low in the front and rose high over her hips. The swimwear showed off her voluptuous curves and gorgeous sun-kissed skin.

Victoria wore her dark brown hair under a navy blue and white baseball cap with tendrils that fell down over her shoulders. She appeared to wear little or no makeup as she laid out in the sun, and her lips seemed slightly shiny. Several rings adorned the model’s light-colored manicured hands, and two short gold necklaces wrapped around her neck.

In the caption, Victoria shared a sun emoji with a cloud partly over it, but it’s unclear if she meant that the weather where she was had been partly cloudy. The model’s followers appeared to appreciate her sexy casual snap, and more than 158,000 hit the like button while nearly 600 left a reply. Many of the comments had flame emoji, which appeared to show that Instagrammers thought that the swimwear looked hot.

“Your body and face are just perfection,” gushed a fan who also including multiple fire emoji.

“Even if we weren’t in a pandemic right now, you’d still be essential,” a second devotee teased.

“DAMN! You got the type of body that would make a bishop kick out a stain glass window. Simply Divine!” declared a third Instagrammer who also left two heart eye emoji in the comment.

Because Victoria is Kylie Jenner’s personal assistant, several people who responded commented that the 28-year-old swimsuit model looks a lot like her famous boss.

“What a beautiful pic!! You look like Kylie Jenner in this photo,” a fourth account replied, including a star and red heart emoji.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Victoria showed off her curvaceous body in a sexy, sheer set of lingerie that included interesting lighting. In that shot, she had a shorter hairdo that hung above her shapely shoulders.