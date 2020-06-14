‘Selling Sunset’ Star Heather Rae Young Sizzles In A Green Lettuce-Trim Bikini

Heather was enjoying a day out on the water with boyfriend Tarek El Moussa.

Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young looked like she was having a blast with boyfriend Tarek El Moussa during a boat trip. The former Playboy Playmate also looked amazing in the skimpy bikini that she rocked for their ocean excursion.

On Saturday, Heather, 32, took to Instagram to share a set of snapshots that were taken during her day out on the water with Flip or Flop star Tarek, 38. In both photos, she was posing against the silver raining of a boat. She wore an emerald green two-piece. The bathing suit’s bright jewel tone looked striking against Heather’s pale skin.

The upper half of her swimsuit was a string bikini top with adjustable triangle cups. The garment provided a generous amount of coverage, but it was constructed out of a thin stretchy fabric that clung to Heather’s curvy chest. The cups almost met in the center of the bust, creating a low V-neck.

Heather’s bikini top and bottoms both featured flirty lettuce trim. The waist and leg openings of her low-rise briefs were decorated with the fun frilly finish. Her skimpy swimsuit showcased her trim waist, sculpted stomach, and slender legs. She was also standing on her tiptoes to accentuate her long limbs.

Heather protected her eyes from the bright sunlight by rocking a pair of over-sized sunglasses with mirrored lenses and metallic frames. Reflections of the boat and her photographer, who was presumably Tarek, could be seen in her shades.

Heather wore her long, blond hair parted down the center. Both sides were partially French-braided and pulled back. The rest of her hair was left down. Her lips were dark pink, and she was flashing her pearly whites at the camera. The ocean was visible in the background of both of her photos, and the sparkling water almost matched the color of her bikini.

In the caption of her post, Heather revealed that she and Tarek will be hanging out on a boat all weekend. Her geotag indicated that her photos were taken off the coast of Newport Beach, California, and she revealed that she and Tarek were “cruising to Catalina Island.”

Heather’s fans responded to her post about her weekend plans with over 16,000 likes in the span of a few hours. Her bikini pics also earned three flame emoji from Tarek.

“Looking so good,” wrote one fan in the comments section of her post.

“That’s a great color on you,” another Instagram user wrote.

“Your stories are so sweet. Y’all truly seem head over heels!” a third remark read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Heather and Tarek also hung out on a boat last weekend. For that outing, Heather rocked a neon green bikini top and Daisy Dukes.