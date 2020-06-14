Atlanta’s Police Chief Steps Down After Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting Of A Black Man In Wendy’s Drive-Thru

Less than a day after an Atlanta, Georgia police officer fatally shot a Black man in a Wendy’s drive-thru, Atlanta’s Chief of Police has stepped down, NBC News reported on Saturday evening. Atlanta’s Mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, announced that Chief Erika Shields had offered to step down and that former Assistant Chief Rodney Bryant would take her place on an interim basis. Bottoms went on to say that the city would “immediately launch a national search for new leadership.”

Shields, who served the Atlanta Police Department for more than twenty years, released a statement after Bottoms made the official announcement, per NBC News.

“Out of a deep and abiding love for this City and this department, I offered to step aside as police chief,” Shields wrote. “I have faith in the Mayor, and it is time for the city to move forward and build trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve.”

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields has resigned following the death of Rayshard Brooks at the hands of an Atlanta police officer Friday night. Bottoms has called on the officer's immediate termination. pic.twitter.com/zyeoRVPC8m — BallerAlert (@balleralert) June 13, 2020

Shields’ resignation comes less than 24 hours after Rayshard Brooks was shot during an incident with Atlanta PD, according to NBC News. Brooks died in the hospital while undergoing surgery for the gunshot wound.

Police officers were called to a Wendy’s drive-thru late on Friday night to deal with a man who was apparently asleep in the drive-thru line. The officers who arrived at the scene conducted a field sobriety test and Brooks reportedly failed. When the officers tried to arrest Brooks, they claimed he struggled. The officers claimed Brooks took one of the officer’s taser. Brooks reportedly tried to run and then turned to point the taser at the officers, at which point one of the officers drew his gun and fired at Brooks. The entire incident was caught on video.

An attorney for the family said that the video appears to show that the officer shot Brooks in the back while he was attempting to flee, not while he was pointing the taser at the officer, NBC News reported. The attorney representing the family is the same Atlanta-based civil rights lawyer who is representing the family of Ahmaud Arbery, the Black jogger who was murdered in February.

According to NBC News, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has been asked to conduct an independent investigation into the shooting. The officers involved in the incident have been taken off-duty until the investigation is over. The GBI has already been asked to investigate 47 other officer-involved shootings in 2020 alone.

The Georgia NAACP tweeted on Saturday morning calling for Shields’ resignation and saying that the Atlanta Police Department needs serious reform.

“Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, the Atlanta PD needs a serious overhaul,” the organization tweeted from their official account. “The continuation of these kinds of actions require immediate resolution. Instead of seeing an improvement, it continues to happen day after day. Chief Shields must be relieved immediately.”

Throughout the day, the organization tweeted about the need to hold officials and officers responsible for Brooks’ death. After Bottoms made the announcement on Saturday evening, the Georgia NAACP tweeted the news that Shields was stepping down and retweeted several tweets about how pressure from citizens had led to the decisive action by the city’s officials.