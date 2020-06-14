FedEx Driver Cries During Emotional Video In Which He Says He Was Spit At And Called A Racial Slur

Brandon Brackins was called the n-word by a stranger when he was trying to work.

A 23-year-old FedEx driver from Lisbon, Ohio named Brandon Brackins recently opened up about a disturbing experience he had while trying to do his job. Brackins filmed an emotional video of himself following the encounter, in which he explains that someone driving by him spit at him and called him a racial slur while he was delivering packages, according to Fox 8.

In the video which was shared to Facebook, Brackins sits in the front seat of his truck, still wearing his FedEx uniform. His voice cracked and tears ran down his face as he explained what happened, noting that the driver had nearly hit him when they sped past and that they yelled out the n-word. He went on to express his lack of hope for change, questioning why so many people are protesting when racism doesn’t seem to be getting any better.

“Why? Why so much hate? I really don’t get it. I can’t even think straight right now,” he said.

Brackins appeared to still be in a state of shock, pausing several times throughout the video to collect his thoughts. He went on to say that he rarely gets emotional yet this particular experience was enough to bring him to tears.

Brackins video quickly went viral and upset many. People from all over the country and beyond began reaching out to Brackins to offer him support and encouragement following the traumatizing experience.

FedEx also caught wind of the situation and they released the following statement expressing their anger.

“We are both saddened and outraged… This type of behavior has no place in society, and our first concern is for our team member. We are staying connected offering our support. At FedEx, our workforce is as diverse as the world we serve, and we believe that everyone deserves respect.”

Peter Wilson, the mayor of Lisbon, made it clear that he is taking this situation very seriously. He said that a police report has been filed regarding the incident and an investigation is now underway.

“I think it’s a lot worse than a lot of people think. It’s a lot worse… Racism is alive,” he said.

Over the past several weeks, the topic of racism has come to the forefront in the United States. Following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, thousands continue to take to the streets to protest racial injustice and police brutality. As The Inquisitr previously reported, four former police officers have been arrested and charged in connection to Floyd’s death.