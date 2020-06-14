Issa Rae Says Unanswered Questions In ‘Insecure’ Will Be Addressed In Season Finale

HBO star Issa Rae recently gave some insight on what fans can expect from Insecure‘s season finale.

The half-hour comedy, which Rae created and stars in, will air its Season 4 finale on Sunday, June 14. Throughout the season, Insecure has left its viewers at the edge of their seats since Season 4 premiered back in April. One of the biggest story arcs of the show has been Rae’s character, Issa Dee, fighting with her best friend, Molly (Yvonne Orji). Issa also reunited with her ex-boyfriend, Lawrence (Jay Ellis) after she cheated on him in Season 1 of the series. The new romance caused a bit of a stir on episode 9 of Season 4, in which Issa and her former fling Nathan (Kendrick Sampson) appeared to still have sensual chemistry with one another.

Rae sat down with CNN and shared that some of the show’s plot holes were intentionally left out during the season. While she didn’t share what exactly would be addressed, she did say that many of the most buzzed-about moments and comments will be addressed and will offer Insecure‘s fans some closure until Season 5.

“I’ll just say that a lot of questions will be answered,” Rae revealed.

“We’ve been building to this moment since episode one of this season and that’s all I’m going to say.”

During the beginning of Insecure’s fourth season, the series was renewed for Season 5. Although Rae shared her team is already working on future stories for the series, the recent coronavirus pandemic is something she said won’t be a major theme when it returns. She shared the virus has affected her mental health personally over the past few months, and she doesn’t want to relive the moments on-screen.

“If we do talk about it, it will be subtly as something that happened,” Rae said.

“I don’t ever want to say the words ‘Covid’ or ‘pandemic’ on my show.”

Following Insecure wrapping up Season 4, Rae also said she’s looking forward to working on projects outside of her hit series. She said she wants to write and star in a future film in the near future. Rae credited her recent feature film roles as the push she needed to work on her own ventures. This year, Rae starred in the romantic film The Photograph alongside LaKeith Stanfield and Lovebirds alongside Kumail Nanjiani. Lovebirds was added to Netflix amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to those roles, Rae made her feature film debut in 2018 with The Hate U Give with Amandla Stenberg and Regina Hall. She also starred in Little alongside Hall and Black-ish star, Marsai Martin.