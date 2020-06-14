Vanessa Bryant’s Adorable Daughter Bianka Steals The Show During Sister Natalia’s Dance Video

Vanessa Bryant may still be mourning the tragic deaths of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna, but she also seems determined to find the joy in little moments wherever she can. Although Vanessa has apparently made her Instagram page private again for the moment, a lot of people got to embrace a sweet Instagram video that she posted on Friday that featured two of her girls getting a good laugh.

As People detailed, the adorable video showcased a dance done by Vanessa and Kobe’s oldest daughter Natalia, who had WNBA rookie player Sabrina Ionescu by her side. In addition to Vanessa sharing the video clip, Sabrina posted it on her TikTok page as well. The two young ladies were giggling all the way through the dance, and at the end, it became apparent why.

The short video clip showed Natalia and Sabrina doing the moves to a popular TikTok trend that uses the StaySolidRocky song “Party Girl.” A few seconds before the clip ended, young Bianka popped up right in front of the camera and added her own interpretation of the dance moves.

Bianka wore an oversized yellow sweatshirt and she grinned as she did her take on the dance. In her caption, Vanessa noted that Bianka had been humming the song the whole time that Natalia and Sabrina worked on their video.

Natalia and Sabrina couldn’t keep straight faces through their portion of this. Given that, it seemed quite possible that Bianka had already interrupted during previous attempts to capture this on video and the ladies made sure to grab it one more time so they could share it with their followers.

Vanessa joked that this was another “B.B.” special, a nickname for Bianka, whose middle name is Bella. Vanessa also added a hashtag teasing that Bianka is apparently a TikTok princess.

Not long ago, Vanessa shared an adorable video showing her littlest daughter Capri taking her first steps. The past six months have certainly been challenging and heartbreaking for Vanessa and her remaining three daughters. However, the family’s supporters seem glad to see them having some fun during these tough times.

“feels good to see them smiling and having fun,” commented one person on Sabrina’s TikTok page.

“Kobe and Gianna looking after them and smiling,” someone else wrote.

“Bianka & her backup dancers,” a follower of Sabrina’s teased.

“Kobe would be so proud of all you guys,” another person shared.

Vanessa clearly has her hands full raising her three daughters with their big personalities. The family is obviously quite close and they are all relying on one another for some laughter and love during these challenging times.