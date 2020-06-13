WWE Rumors: Company Reportedly Set To Give Monster Push To ‘Monday Night Raw’ Star

WWE has seemingly abandoned the rules of the brand split in recent weeks, which is why Charlotte Flair has been competing on every show. Some fans believe that she’s been overexposed as a result of the increased appearances on weekly television, but the company reportedly has huge plans for the 12-time Women’s Champion.

Citing the Wrestling Observer Radio‘s Dave Meltzer, WrestlingNews.co reported that she’s set to be pushed as the top female superstar on Monday Night Raw. With Becky Lynch absent for the foreseeable future due to her pregnancy, Flair will be expected to fill that void.

Flair lost the NXT Women’s Championship in a Triple Threat match at last weekend’s Takeover: In Your House pay-per-view. Rhea Ripley was defeated by Io Shirai in the match, and the reason behind the decision was to ensure that Flair looked strong heading into her Raw Women’s Championship feud with Asuka.

Asuka recently won the championship after Lynch was forced to vacate it due to her pregnancy. It’s possible that the company will let the Japanese superstar have a run with the title before it’s put on Flair again, especially considering that Flair is just off the back of a championship run.

At the time of this writing, Flair isn’t listed on the match card for this weekend’s Backlash pay-per-view, so she won’t win the title this weekend unless WWE makes some last-minute booking decisions prior to the event. However, on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, Flair made it clear that she’s coming for Asuka’s title, which has upset some WWE fans.

As documented by Ringside News, some members of the WWE Universe have started a petition, pleading for the company to stop awarding championship runs to Flair. The petition has already gained over 3,000 signatures, but it’s unlikely that it will change WWE’s plans for the superstar.

However, given that Flair is the most successful Women’s Champion in history, she’s a strong candidate to replace Lynch as the red brand’s top star. Flair has been a main event star for years in her own right, and she’s proven to be a reliable performer for the company.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Flair believes that she’s pushed all the time because she enjoys working. While she understands that some fans are fed up with her because she’s never taken time off since being promoted to the main roster, she also claims that she’s in her prime at the moment, and WWE management has noticed.