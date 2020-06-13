James Bond Film ‘No Time To Die’ Gets An Earlier Release Date In The United States

The upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die will now release on November 20 in the United States which is five days earlier than its previous release date, Variety reported earlier today. In the United Kingdom, the Daniel Craig-led movie will be released even earlier, on November 12. The U.K. date has not been changed.

It is not the first time No Time to Die has had to shuffle its theatrical premiere date. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the fifth and final James Bond movie starring Craig was affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It was initially meant to be released back in April, but the studio chose to push the film’s release back to the fall after movie theaters shut down worldwide. Several other major blockbuster films have had their release dates changed this year as well, including Wonder Woman 1984, Tenet, Black Widow, and more.

No Time to Die is one of this year’s most anticipated new films, so fans were delighted to discover that the film was receiving a slightly earlier release date. The official James Bond Twitter account shared an update on Saturday afternoon alongside multiple film stills.

The return of old friends in NO TIME TO DIE. In cinemas 12th November UK, 20th November US. pic.twitter.com/GkXugGEAba — James Bond (@007) June 13, 2020

The tweet received more than 1,800 responses and has been liked over 8,100 times since it was first posted.

The majority of replies were very positive, with hundreds of users expressing their excitement over the slightly earlier date.

“Woohoo!! It’s a long wait, but I’m sure it’ll be worth it,” one Bond fan wrote.

However, some people were hesitant to get their hopes up in case the film winds up being moved yet again.

“I will better keep my excitement buried inside me… Previous time, i announced my excitement, of watching the movie in April… And we all know, what happened,” said a second user.

“You realize theaters will probably close again. Get ready to stream!” added another.

“Is that date set in stone? If there’s a second wave of the coronavirus or ‘the numbers’ don’t look good, will it be released via streaming and not delayed again?” asked a fourth contributor.

The new release date for No Time to Die will pit the film directly against Pixar’s next animated feature, Soul.

According to Variety, the film will need to perform well both in the U.S. and internationally, given that its budget exceeds $200 million. It will be distributed by Universal globally with EON and MGM as the producers.

Aside from Craig, No Time to Die also stars Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ben Winshaw, Léa Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes.