Kelly Clarkson Steps Out In Los Angeles For The First Time Since Filing For Divorce

Kelly Clarkson was recently seen enjoying her own company days after she decided to file for divorce from her husband Brandon Blackstock.

According to Daily Mail, Clarkson was spotted out in Los Angeles on Friday, June 12. The 38-year-old singer was photographed walking her dog, Henry, while rocking a casual look. Clarkson decided to rock spaghetti-strapped overalls that stopped at her legs as she and Henry were out and about. She also wore a dark green top underneath as they enjoyed the sunlight. To finish off the ensemble, Clarkson added white velcro sandals and a pair of brown and gold sunglasses. As for hair and makeup, Clarkson kept it simple by styling her hair in a bun and seemingly sporting a bare face.

Clarkson’s recent outing in Los Angeles also took place on the day of her and Blackstock’s daughter, River Rose’s birthday. Although Clarkson, Blackstock, River and their son Remington Alexander were quarantined in Montana for several weeks, Clarkson has been on the west coast since the announcement was made of her impending divorce. During that time, she was filming her daytime talk show and episodes of The Voice.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

While Clarkson gushed about enjoying the time with her husband and family during her shows, Entertainment Tonight shared their time in quarantine ultimately lead to the couple’s decision to divorce. They reportedly had ongoing issues within their relationship that was only amplified once they were alone together.

“Kelly and Brandon had been having problems for several months and were making a conscious effort to work things out,” a source shared about the couple. “They both hoped quarantining away from L.A. in Montana would help them work things out in their marriage, but instead the change in environment was actually detrimental.”

The source continued to say that divorce was Clarkson’s “only option” as time went on. Although she was busy throughout quarantine with her career obligations, she reportedly used the time to figure out it was best for them to be a part.

Blackstock and Clarkson cited irreconcilable differences for their reason to divorce. The couple married in October 2013 after one year of dating. In addition to their two children, Clarkson is a stepmother to her husband’s two older kids from his marriage to Melissa Ashworth. Although they’re no longer together, they have reportedly been keeping in contact with one another for the sake of their children. Both have decided to seek joint physical and legal custody of their kids, but Blackstock won’t be receiving any spousal support from his soon-to-be ex. Prior to tying the knot, Clarkson, who has an estimated net worth of $45 million, requested that Blackstock sign a prenuptial agreement.