‘Teen Mom’ Star Jenelle Evans Rumored To Be Leaving David Eason After His Assault Arrest

Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans is rumored to be leaving her husband after he was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, Celebernation reported on Saturday. Evans’ husband, David Eason, was arrested on Friday night on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats.

Celebernation reported that the charges resulted from an incident with a friend of Evans’ in which Eason pistol-whipped a man. Apparently, Evans and a couple of her male friends went to Eason’s home to get some of her things. While they were there, Eason misplaced his keys and accused one of the men who accompanied Evans of taking them. An altercation began and Eason hit the man with a gun.

Evans and her friends filed a police report after the incident, and the man who was hit reportedly had visible injuries on his head and neck from being hit with the gun, Celebernation reported. Police were sent to Eason’s home, and he was arrested on Friday night. Reportedly, Eason was arrested without resisting and processed through the system. He was released on bond later that night.

Evans posted about the situation on her Facebook, linking to the Celebernation article about the arrest. She assured fans that she was safe and said she would be taking time to herself to process the situation.

Evans spoke exclusively with Celebernation and said, “I’m shaking and saddened by this. It’s time for me to move on from this relationship and find happiness for my kids and myself elsewhere.”

Per Celebernation, Evans went to stay with relatives after the incident and will not be returning to Eason’s home anytime soon, if at all. The fact that she went back to Eason’s place to get some things accompanied by two friends suggests that she may not have been staying there before the incident either.

Evans also told Celebernation that she wasn’t happy with the way the cops handled the situation, saying, “I’m upset how everything ended up and wish the situation was taken in a more serious manner.” Evans went on to say that she didn’t think Eason should have been released on bond.

According to E Online, this isn’t the first time that Evans has left Eason. In October of 2019, Evans took to Instagram to announce that she had split from Eason. She said in the post that she had started divorce paperwork. Though she didn’t blame Eason’s violent behavior for their split in her post, Eason had a history of violence against her. In 2018, she called the cops on him for assaulting her but later recanted. A year later, shortly before their split, Eason killed her dog.

Evans and Eason reconciled in March of this year and Evans said they were working through their issues. Rumors that they had gotten back together started circulating in February of this year when they were seen together on several occasions. Just over a month ago, Evans posted a picture of her and Eason with a sweet caption about how she loved him “no matter what.”

According to Celebernation, their marriage is over for good this time.