‘General Hospital’ Star Ingo Rademacher Shares His Hopes Regarding What’s Next For Jax

Fans may not know when they will get to see new episodes of General Hospital again, but actor Ingo Rademacher already has some ideas about what envisions coming up for his character of Jasper “Jax” Jacks. After several years away, Jax is back in Port Charles and Ingo thinks that focusing more on his daughter Josslyn needs to be high on his character’s upcoming to-do list.

Ingo talked with Soap Opera Digest about his character of Jax. The actor admitted that Jax had been quite absent from Josslyn’s life for a long time, and he doesn’t think it was all that realistic.

Now that Jax is back in Port Charles, Ingo thinks that it’s time for him to focus more on Joss again. When Jax first returned to town, he was a big support to Joss as she navigated Oscar’s death. Last fall he was busy keeping secrets as he helped hide his scheme with Hayden and Nikolas, and more recently, he’s been romancing Nina.

“It’s amazing to work with Eden [McCoy, Josslyn] when we have really good, emotional stuff like we did at the beginning with Oscar dying and all that. I hope that we get into it more when we get back,” Ingo explained.

A lot has happened since the last time Josslyn saw Jax. But how will their reunion compare with his and Sonny's? @RealEdenMccoy

A tense, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @IngoRademacher pic.twitter.com/9MJEUjdAn6 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 8, 2019

The General Hospital star acknowledged that he also loves working with Laura Wright (Carly), joking that they’re like a married couple when they’re together.

“We just know exactly who the character is and how the character is going to react. Those years of that chemistry, it shows in the scenes, and I love that,” Ingo explained.

Of course, Carly and Jax are no longer married, but they do need to co-parent Josslyn together. Jax and Sonny have always battled with one another, and that unlikely to ever subside with Carly between them.

As SheKnows Soaps details, the week of June 15 will revisit parts of Carly and Sonny’s relationship. This should give fans some good reminders of the ups and downs that they’ve navigated, knowing that her ties to Jax have often influenced this complicated Sonny and Carly dynamic.

Due to the ongoing production hiatus, there really are not any solid General Hospital spoilers regarding what will happen in Port Charles during the upcoming months. If Ingo has any influence on what’s going to happen with Jax, though, he’s got a good sense of what he wants to see.

“Even if [Carly and Jax are] not together, just having that, you know, ‘I have to deal with her and with Sonny because of my daughter,’ it makes for a very interesting story. I hope that we can work Jax into all of those stories when we get back,” Ingo noted.

There surely is plenty that the writers can do with Jax when production resumes, and Ingo sounds eager to be incorporated into as much as possible. There may not be any plans to reunite Jax and Carly romantically again, but fans still love to watch the two characters together. Not only that, but there’s little doubt that Josslyn will be facing more struggles of some kind sooner rather than later and she’ll need her dad’s support to get through whatever’s on the horizon.