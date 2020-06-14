Charly Jordan Flaunts Backside In Skimpy Bikini During Trip Her ‘Whole Soul Has Waited Half A Year For’

Charly jumped in the water with fellow models Mariana Morais and Kinsey Wolanski

Charly Jordan tantalized her fans with another sensational social media update from her getaway in Mexico on Saturday. She gave her 3.1 million Instagram followers a rear view of her revealing bikini in a stunning set of snapshots, and she also treated them to a video that included appearances from two other gorgeous models.

In the caption of her post, Charly shared her intense emotional connection to the setting of her photos and video. The model indicated that she’s been there before, and her “whole soul” has been waiting to return there for half a year.

Charly and her fellow members of The Clubhouse are currently staying in or near Tulum, Mexico, and she was going for a swim with at least two members of the group when she created her Instagram content. She didn’t reveal the exact location of their swimming spot, but it was in a rocky area surrounded by trees and other vegetation. The water was calm and crystal clear, and there was a dark cave visible in the background.

In the first of four photos, Charly was pictured from the back. She wore a pair of gold thong bikini bottoms that put her peachy posterior on full display. The garment had thick side straps, and its waistband almost stretched straight across the model’s lower back. Her mismatched bikini top was black, and it featured a unique racerback design. A thin string ran down the center of her back and connected to a similarly-sized adjustable back strap. Her accessories included a pair of chain-link dangle earrings, a cross pendant necklace, and bracelets on both wrists.

Charly’s long, blond hair was damp and slicked back. She was rocking a fresh-faced look, but her dark eyelashes appeared to be curled. Her full lips were a soft rose petal-pink hue. Her skin had an allover golden glow, and it was glistening with water droplets. Charly was captured looking back over her shoulder at the camera as she sat on the corner of a wooden deck on the edge of the water.

For her second photo, Charly posed to the side with her arms resting on her left knee. She faced the camera in her third snap. Her hands were on the sides of her face, and she was smiling with her eyes closed. This shot provided a peek at her toned midriff and perky cleavage. Her fourth photo pictured her from the back again.

Charly’s video included guest appearances by her fellow social media stunners Mariana Morais and Kinsey Wolanski. They were also wearing thong bikinis that showed off their pert derrières, and all three women had their backs facing the camera. They were standing on the edge of the water, and they dove in at the same time.

Charly’s fans clearly enjoyed getting to see her and her friends enjoy their Mexican getaway. Since it was initially uploaded, her post has racked up over 279,000 likes.