Jadeveon Clowney Is Reportedly Still A Target Of The Cleveland Browns

Jadeveon Clowney is still on the radar of the Cleveland Browns. The team might have been turned down at least once by the defensive lineman this offseason but Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com wrote a report on Friday saying the team hasn’t given up just yet.

Cabot wrote the Browns have been the biggest players in the Clowney sweepstakes. They haven’t given up hope the defensive star will eventually change his mind and join Myles Garrett on the squad.

The team has reportedly been wanting to land Clowney in order to complement Garrett in what the team feels is going to be a very big season for the younger player. Garrett was putting up monster numbers for the Browns last year before he was suspended. That suspension came after he ripped the helmet off Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and hit him with it on the head.

Garrett was reinstated by league commissioner Roger Goodell earlier this offseason. The Browns have reportedly been looking for ways to beef up their defensive front under new head coach Kevin Stefanski.

While Clowney reportedly turned down an offer from the Browns that was alleged to be the biggest contract offer he got from any team, there are some analysts who believe he might change his mind. The Inquisitr reported on one such analyst who believed the former Houston Texan and Seattle Seahawk shouldn’t pass up the chance to team with Garrett.

Clowney played for the Seahawks for just one season in 2019. After back to back seasons of at least nine sacks and 40 tackles with the Texans, he saw a slip in his numbers with his new team. Injuries played a part in that slip but he amassed just 27 tackles and three sacks.

Paul Kasabian of Bleacher Report recently wrote he felt a duo of Clowney and Garrett would instantly make the Browns one of, if not the best defensive fronts in the NFL. Despite his struggles in 2019, Clowney is still considered the second-best available player among the free-agent ranks. According to Bleacher Report‘s rating systems, the defender earned the 11th-best overall grade among edge defenders since 2017 and the third-best grade versus the run.

While Cabot reported the Browns are still going after the player, there were no specifics offered as to what the Browns are offering as they continue to pursue him. In the last few weeks, some in the NFL have noted the market for Clowney seems to have dried up. They noted that it could lead to the player signing for less than the original blockbuster offer he received and rejected.