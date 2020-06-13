Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Celebrate Daughter Zaya’s Birthday With Medieval & Pride-Themed Party

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union made sure Zaya Wade had an unforgettable birthday bash.

According to E! News, the Wade family celebrated Zaya turning 13-years-old by hosting a medieval and pride-themed party at their home. Several photos from the event were shared on Twitter and Instagram. In the Twitter photos, Dwyane, Zaya and Gabrielle are all dressed up in medieval garb. Gabrielle and Dwyane are both on each side of Zaya as she took center stage in both snaps. Zaya wore a long, green dress and also added a sparkly crown on her head. To complete the look, she also rocked long, lavender braids as she smiled for the camera. Gabrielle also looked stunning in a floral dress and a matching headdress. Dwyane wore a tight, grey shirt and a leather kilt for his Middle Ages tribute.

The photos of the family was shared on Twitter on Friday, June 12. Gabrielle retweeted the photos on her timeline after a user praised her and Dwyane for giving their child the birthday she wanted.

“Best day!! So glad we were able to create a special day for her 13th birthday,” the actress wrote. “She was surrounded by love and had the best time!”

Zaya also shared some photos from her birthday with her 148,000 Instagram followers. In post, she shared photos of herself walking with her dad and stepmother. She then captioned the photo with the hashtag “happy pride” in honor of National Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Pride month.

The adorable family photos come several weeks after Zaya’s actual birthday, which took place on Friday, May 29. During her big day, both Dwyane and Gabrielle left heartwarming messages about Zaya and shared how much she means to them. Dwyane’s Instagram post was filled with photos of him and Zaya outside on a balcony. As they’re watching the sunset, they made several poses and the former NBA star lovingly wrapped his arms around his daughter in one photo.

“Waking up and watching you smile, watching you walk in your truth and live your life your way is one of the greatest gifts I’ve been able to experience in my life,” Dwyane captioned the post. “In a world where the color of your skin is deemed a threat you continue to be the bravest person I know and I’m gonna stand by your side until there isn’t anymore standing left to do. I love you more than words can articulate.”

Dwyane and Gabrielle have been strong allies to their child in the months since she came out as transgender. In addition to openly defending Zaya on social media, the couple has also shared their experiences with raising a transgender child in multiple interviews.