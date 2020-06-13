Carmen Electra Slays On The Cover Of ‘Runway’ Magazine

Carmen Electra stunned on the spring 2020 cover of Runway magazine, looking as gorgeous as ever and wearing a multicolored dress that showed off her fit physique.

The Playboy model and Baywatch actor sported a frock emblazoned with multiple bold hues, including purple, red, orange, light pink, blue, and green shades. The gown featured a plunging neckline that showed off Carmen’s voluptuous bust and ample cleavage. She posed with one hand on her hip, her sleeves billowing out, while the other touched her head. Behind her was a black wall seemingly done in an alligator skin print.

She looked directly at the camera, her mouth slightly turned up at the corners. She showed off her pearly white teeth.

Her tresses were parted in the middle, and appeared a light brown shade at her roots. Several pieces that framed her face looked to be a more honey color, while her tresses transitioned into a light blond as they tumbled down her shoulder in straight strands. Her locks blew away from her face.

As for her makeup, Carmen specifically played up her eyes, doing them in her usual kohl-rimmed style. It looked as if she wore a smoky eye with a purple-charcoal shadow on her lids that fanned out, giving her a cat-eye appearance. Her lids seemed to be swiped with black liner, and her feathery lashes curled upwards dramatically. Her waterline appeared to be rimmed with a kohl pencil, and her lower lashes seemed to be coated with black mascara.

The apples of her cheeks appeared to be brushed with highlighter and bronzer, making her cheekbones pop.

She wore a mocha-colored lip.

Carmen captioned the photo by thanking the photographer, as well as her style and beauty team.

Her 1 million followers flocked to the comments section of the post in droves, eager to shower the iconic model with praise and compliments. While some chose to comment simply with emoji, other fans opted to write Carmen longer messages.

Some were in awe of her ageless beauty.

“Do you even age?” questioned one fan. “Hotter now than ever.”

“How come you haven’t changed a bit in all those years,” asked another social media user, punctuating their comment with a flame emoji and an “OK” sign.

Others specifically commented on the magazine cover.

“Great cover photo Carmen,” complimented a third follower, including a multiple emoji, such as a flame, a red heart, and two smiley faces blowing kisses. “You smashed it looking so gorgeous.”

Others still fawned over her entire look.

“You are very beautiful Carmen, you always look amazing,” gushed a fourth person.

At the time of this writing, the upload garnered over 6,000 likes and more than 250 comments.