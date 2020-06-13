Sierra Skye Sizzles In A Black Crop Top & Camouflage-Printed Pants

Blond bombshell Sierra Skye surprised her 4.1 million Instagram followers with a stunning double update in which she showcased her toned physique in a casual ensemble. Sierra didn’t include a geotag on the post that specified her location, but she appeared to be outside in a residential area. Sierra perched in a convertible with a red interior, placing her sculpted rear on the headrest as she posed for the camera.

Sierra flaunted her curves in a simple black crop top that left her toned arms exposed, and also showcased several inches of her flat stomach. The fabric clung tightly to her figure, accentuating her enviable physique. She paired the crop top with camouflage-printed pants that had a looser fit. The pants featured a tight waistband and a cuffed detail at the ankle, but otherwise draped over Sierra’s legs without being too snug.

Sierra added a few accessories to finish off the look, the boldest being a pair of red-and-white sneakers that were towards the bottom of the frame. She also had a bracelet on each wrist, and a black printed bucket hat atop her tousled blond tresses. Sierra didn’t appear to be wearing much makeup, and she touched the brim of her hat with one hand as she pursed her lips and appeared to be blowing a kiss at the camera.

In the second snap, Sierra had changed locations and seemed to be in a parking lot with a breathtaking view. Several cars were visible around her, but the stunning part of the shot was the view beyond the lot. The sun was setting, casting a stunning orange glow over the entire shot, from the landscape to Sierra herself.

Sierra had a pair of silver hoop earrings in as well, and she posed with one forearm resting on the trunk of a nearby car. The pose showed off a serious amount of skin on her chiselled stomach, and allowed followers to see the front of her crop top. Though the neckline of the crop top was high enough to not show any cleavage, the phrase “heaven sent” across the chest accentuated her ample assets.

Sierra’s fans loved the update, and the post received over 22,700 likes within one hour. The post also racked up 161 comments in the same time span.

“Queen,” one fan wrote simply, followed by a trio of emoji.

“You are perfect,” another fan added.

“Omg you are so beautiful and gorgeous,” yet another follower commented.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Sierra shared a sexy snap taken while she was standing at her front door. She rocked a gray bralette that showcased a serious amount of cleavage and matching gray shorts that clung to every inch of her toned physique. Her long blond locks were pulled up in a high ponytail, and the casual ensemble showcased her body to perfection.