Cardi B’s Sister Hennessy Carolina Shows Off Her ‘Material Girl’ Side In White Booty Shorts & Blue Crop Top

Cardi B’s sister Hennessy Carolina recently treated her Instagram followers to a sexy clip of herself modeling to Madonna’s “Material Girl,” and her fans seemed to appreciate the view.

In the video, Hennessy started with her back facing the camera as she looked over one shoulder. She wore skin-tight white booty shorts that rose high on her waist, showing off her incredibly curvey backside, rounded hips, and nipped-in waist. The model paired the simple bottoms with a blue crop top that featured puffy ruffled sleeves. When she turned around, viewers could see that the shirt tied in the middle of her ample breasts showing off her cleavage as well as her flat stomach.

Hennessy wore her long blond hair straight with a slight curl at the end, and her bangs hung over her forehead. She appeared to have on a light pink glossy lip color, which filled in her voluptuous lips. Because she wore dark oversized sunglasses, it is unclear what, if any, eye makeup she had one. A thick gold chain wrapped around her neck and rested above her chest. It looked like the model stood outdoors on a patio with a partial brick wall, and she shook her backside while dancing around a bit to the music as she stood in front of a table with several different plants on top of it.

In her caption, Hennessy noted that the outfit was from Fashion Nova, and she put the name of the song. Her followers on the popular social media platform had a positive response to the video with more than 879,000 hitting the like button, and almost 2,000 leaving an uplifting comment.

“OMG gurl you is fine. Okay, I think I’m lesbian now, lol,” gushed one follower who also included a purple heart emoji.

“You are my girl crush, no disrespect to your girl she’s cute too,” a second devotee claimed. A heart eye emoji and a laughing crying emoji finished off the thought.

“This is my absolute favorite!!! You’re so tiny and cute,” exclaimed a third Instagrammer who dropped a smiley and a red heart with the comment.

“Way Badder than Cardi In my opinion,” a fourth declared along with a flame emoji.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Hennessy thrilled her followers with a taste of Henny caption that played off the fact that her name is the same as that of a famous brand of cognac. They also loved her skin-tight black and red latex outfit in the shot.