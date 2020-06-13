JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers Celebrate What Would Have Been Their Wedding Day

The Bachelorette stars JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers were finally supposed to get married on Saturday, June 13. Unfortunately, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, JoJo and Jordan had to push out their wedding. Despite that major disappointment, she seemingly did her best to look at the bright side in a new Instagram post.

On Saturday morning, JoJo posted a photo on her Instagram page showing her with Jordan. The picture appeared to be a selfie that JoJo snapped as she looked toward the camera and Jordan kissed her cheek. She had a big smile on her face and her gorgeous engagement ring was front-and-center.

In her caption, JoJo explained that this would have been the day they got married. After some rocky days early-on in their post-Bachelorette relationship, JoJo and Jordan built a strong, enduring partnership.

They finally were ready to tie the knot and had specifically chosen this time of year as it worked well with his football broadcasting commitments. JoJo mentioned that they had spent the past 11 months planning the wedding of their dreams.

Sadly, JoJo and Jordan had decided that it was too risky to go ahead with their nuptials right now due to the coronavirus epidemic. Now, she noted, she will be really anxious for 2021 to come and she knows that it’ll be worth the wait.

People noted that JoJo and Jordan held off on postponing their wedding for as long as they could. When their wedding planner reached out in March to see what they wanted to do, JoJo and Jordan noted a willingness to wait a while. Rather than rush or take risks, they decided they would rather make adjustments as necessary to do their wedding the way they had envisioned it.

The Bachelorette stars celebrated their four-year anniversary in May. In talking about perhaps having to wait until 2021 now to get married, Jordan previously quipped that it had already been four years, so one more wouldn’t be a big deal.

JoJo and Jordan’s fans flooded her Instagram post with love and support. In a matter of about six hours, the photo and caption had received nearly 285,000 likes and more than 1,200 comments.

When JoJo and Jordan do tie the knot, they will be the fifth pair from The Bachelorette to make it down the aisle. Trista Rehn Sutter, of course, paved the way, and Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum followed suit. In the years since then, Desiree Hartsock Siegfried and Rachel Lindsay also wed their final rose recipients.

Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen are still together and engaged too. However, they’ve previously said they are in no rush to get married.

Jordan and JoJo may not have been able to get married on Saturday as they had dreamed, but it looks like they are as solid aa ever. Hopefuly, soon they can start focusing on a new wedding date for sometime in 2021.