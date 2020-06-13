Gabby Epstein Sizzles In A Black Bikini & Men’s Oxford Shirt: ‘Thank Me’

Australian model Gabby Epstein wowed her 2.3 million Instagram followers after posting a sizzling picture where she rocked a very tiny bikini.

The black swim set was a classic style that highlighted Epstein’s sun-kissed skin. The top had a traditional triangle style with a low plunge neckline to show off the model’s décolletage. Spaghetti straps tied around the neck to create a halter cut, and the garment was accented with a small gold detail in the center of the bust.

The bottom was a tiny brief style, with thick straps around the sides that were pulled up to showcase the model’s hourglass figure. Epstein completed the look with a light blue oxford shirt, which she left open and hanging around her elbows.

Epstein completed the look with a simple bun hairstyle in addition to what appeared to be a swipe of mascara and a bright pink lip. Her accessories consisted of two trendy stacked gold necklaces and a matching pair of hoop earrings.

The setting for the shot looked to be the corner of a room, consisting of one black wall and one white. Two lush green plants added a pop of color to the shot.

In her caption, Epstein urged her male followers to invest in some manscaping tools, offering a discount code while cheekily telling her fans to “thank me later.”

Followers loved the latest update, awarding the sizzling shot close to 47,000 likes and over 330 glowing comments.

“Totally addicted to you,” proclaimed one lovestruck fan, adding a smiling face surrounded by hearts emoji to emphasize the sentiment.

“You are so hot and sexy,” raved a second, along with two red lip symbols.

“Please let me marry you!!” exclaimed a third, with a plethora of emoji, including the fire symbol and several red hearts.

“Hold up… girl. Making all the other girls jealous. Stop,” teased a fourth, concluding the comment with both a stop sign symbol and the kissing face emoji.

Being in swimwear is nothing new for Epstein, thanks to her dual homes in both Australia and Los Angeles. The model’s social feed is filled with pictures of her modeling swimwear.

In fact, the model stunned fans just two days ago after posting a picture where she wore a cropped tie-dye bikini top along with pink cowboy boots, all while filling an inflatable swimming pool. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, fans went wild over the shot, awarding the upload over 64,000 likes.