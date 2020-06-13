Abby Dowse Sizzles In A Skimpy Black Thong & Gingham-Printed Jacket

Blond bombshell Abby Dowse tantalized her 2.3 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking-hot snap in which she showed off her sculpted rear in black thong bottoms. She paired the skimpy bottoms with a printed jacket for a sexy snap, which she took outdoors. Although she didn’t include a geotag on the post that clarified the location, she seemed to be in an outdoor area with a wrought iron fence visible in the distance and some stone blocks by her side.

The focal point in the snap, however, remained Abby’s tempting curves. The ensemble she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand that Abby has worn many times before on her Instagram page. She acknowledged the brand by tagging their Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

The black bottoms Abby wore were a high-cut style, with the sides stretching over her hips closer to her waist than her actual hips. The style accentuated her hourglass physique and elongated her legs. She posed facing away from the camera, so her sculpted backside and toned thighs were on full display in the sexy shot.

Abby paired the thong underwear with a gingham-printed jacket that featured red-and-white tones. The jacket had a collar and cuffs, and fit loosely on Abby’s enviable physique. The phrase “baby girl” was spelled out on the back of the jacket in large black letters, and Abby had her hands near the neck of her jacket as she glanced over her shoulder at the camera.

Abby’s long blond locks were piled atop her head in a messy bun that was held with a scrunchie. She had on a pair of silver hoop earrings, but no other piece of jewelry was visible in the shot.

Abby’s fans absolutely loved the smoking-hot snap, and the post received more than 9,500 likes within one hour. The post also received 278 comments in the same time span.

“Your body is amazing,” one fan commented, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“You have one of the best rear views,” another follower wrote.

“Absolutely stunning pic,” one fan remarked, followed by a string of emoji.

“You are so gorgeous,” yet another fan added.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Abby tantalized her eager Instagram fans with a snap in which she rocked a scandalously skimpy neon bikini. The bikini top covered barely anything at all, and the bottoms were no different. She finished off the outfit with a minuscule semi-sheer miniskirt that she used as a bit of a cover-up, although she pulled it down on one side to expose some extra skin.