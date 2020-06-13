‘RHOD’ Star Kary Brittingham Shares Sweet Birthday Post For Fellow Housewife Stephanie Hollman

Real Housewives of Dallas star Kary Brittingham took to her Instagram earlier today to wish her close friend and RHOD co-star Stephanie Hollman a happy birthday.

She shared a gorgeous picture of the two of them together in what appeared to be someone’s house. Kary wore a shimmery low-cut gray blouse and what looked like white pants. She left her wavy blond hair loose, apart from a sweet braid with matching silver thread woven through it.

Stephanie rocked a thick-strapped plaid top that exposed her shoulders. She accessorized with glitzy dangling earrings. Both women appeared to be wearing makeup in the snap, although Stephanie’s application looked to be a little heavier than Kary’s. Each housewife seemed to be wearing a similar shade of red lipstick, and they both smiled brightly at the camera.

It looked like they were sitting in front of a window at night in the pic and posed by leaning against each other. Kary did not indicate the exact location where the photo was taken.

Kary paired the picture with a caption about how special Stephanie’s friendship is to her. She praised the newly 40-year-old for having a “beautiful soul” and wrote that she was so grateful to have someone like Stephanie in her life. Kary also mixed in a few emoji into her short paragraph such as praise-hands, a sparkling pink heart, and a party popper.

She even used the hashtag “#friendsforever.”

Her post generated a large response from her followers and fans of The Real Housewives of Dallas. More than 2,300 people liked the post, including fellow RHOD star Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

Stephanie commented to show her appreciation for the share.

“Aww- love you girl and so grateful to have you as one of my dearest friends,” she replied.

The majority of other commenters were from people who took to Kary’s comments section to wish Stephanie a happy birthday and to compliment the two women on their appearance.

“Ohhh, how pretty are you gals. Enjoy your time together. HB Steph,” wrote one fan alongside a blue heart emoji.

“Love you Both! Thank you Stephanie for sticking up for Kary True friend,” said another.

“Happy birthday Steph you are as beautiful inside out wish you the best!!!!” raved a third Instagrammer. They trailed their comment with a long string of adoring emoji.

“Happy birthday to your beautiful friend- can’t wait to see you all on Bravo again- take away that mean girl nonsense and have fun!” chimed in a fourth contributor.