Iggy Azalea Reportedly Hinted She Was Pregnant With Her Son Months Before Her Instagram Reveal

Iggy Azalea’s 2019 music video has her fans thinking she was delivering subtle messages that she was pregnant with her first child.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Azalea took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 10, to share that she has a son. According to Hollywood Life, her supporters have been trying to look for times Azalea may have shown she was with child. One of the most recent clues was from Azalea’s video for her song, “Lola.”

In the song, which was a collaboration with British singer Alice Carter, Azalea delivered several lyrics that eluded to rumors about her personal life that she received last year.

“I love drama and rumors / I like talking my sh*t,” Azalea could be heard saying in the song.

In addition to the song, Azalea’s look in the music video also raised suspicions from her fans. Once the video was shared with one of her fan accounts, viewers could see she wore baggy and oversized clothes throughout the video.

In one scene, Azalea’s stomach was exposed while she danced alongside a bathtub that was filled with an array of pills. As the music continued to play, she placed one hand on her belly and was seemingly caressing it in a short scene.

After sharing the video, a Twitter user claimed Azalea was pregnant at the time of the video’s release.

“Yoooo #IggyAzalea was sending us subliminals in the ‘Lola’ music video! How did we not see this omg,” they tweeted.

Although she revealed she does have a son, Azalea hasn’t confirmed the child’s age with her followers. While the video was released in 2019, it’s unclear if she was pregnant when she was working on the project.

Azalea and her boyfriend, Playboi Carti, were faced with baby rumors around the time the song came out. Azalea also never shared who the father is, though she and Carti have been together since 2018. Prior to Azalea’s announcement, the couple moved in together in December of 2019.

Throughout her Instagram post, Azalea shared why she decided to wait to reveal she’s a mother to her fans. She said she never intended to keep her child a secret and wanted to maintain a private life as much as possible.

According to E! News, Azalea and Carti have both been bombarded with drama within their personal lives since getting together. Not only did fans of both musicians’ believe they were expecting a baby, but they also thought the pair were secretly engaged. When the couple’s Atlanta home was robbed last year, the suspicions continued even further.

It was reported shortly after the robbery that one of the stolen items was a $35,000 diamond engagement ring.