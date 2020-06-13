Viki Odintcova Sizzles In An Almost Sheer Bikini: ‘Incredible’

Russian bombshell Viki Odintcova wowed her 5.1 million Instagram followers with a sultry new sneak peek of her latest photo shoot.

In the shot, Odintcova wore an incredibly tiny bikini that left little to the imagination. The top was a classic triangle style, with a deep plunge that was sure to show off the model’s décolletage. The garment was accented with spaghetti straps that were decorated with a cute ruffle detail.

The bikini top was comprised of a very light mesh material that almost appeared to be see-through, adding yet another sultry aspect to the ensemble. The hem of the garment was a stark white, adding a pop of contrast to the outfit while highlighting Odintcova’s sun-kissed skin.

Due to her pose, which consisted of one leg crossed over the other, not much of the bikini bottom was visible. However, white straps from the garment hugged her hips and were adorned with the same ruffle detail as on the top.

The setting for the picture was geotagged as Paris, France. However, the location would not have been apparent from the picture alone, as the background was comprised of lush greenery that gave the photo a slight garden vibe.

Odintcova posed by angling sideways to the camera to offer fans a full view of her enviable curves. She perched on a wooden fence, arching her back while mussing her hair. Her long brunette locks were styled straight in a simple blowout.

Fans loved the latest upload and awarded the sultry picture close to 155,000 likes and more than 860 glowing comments.

“You will cause an unstoppable fires in those woods,” teased one awestruck fan, adding three fire emoji to emphasize the sentiment.

“Absolutely BREATHTAKING… Looking amazing, Viki,” raved a second, also using several fire emoji in addition to three pink hearts.

“More more more,” requested a third fan, emphasizing his approval with two heart-eye face emoji.

“Gorgeous pose and framing,” concluded a fourth, adding the popular fire emoji in addition to the 100 percent symbol.

In her caption, Odintcova urged her followers to check out the latest edition of Mavrin Magazine. The Russian modeling agency is known for its collection of stunning models, and includes other famous faces such as Nata Lee and Irina Dreyt.

This is far from the first time that Odintcova has won praise on social media. The Russian beauty recently stunned her fans after posting a video where she wore a skintight bodysuit while adding computerized butterfly wings to her body, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.