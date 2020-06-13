Sia Apologizes For Mixing Up Cardi B & Nicki Minaj: ‘Can I Just Like You Both?’

Sia took to her Twitter account earlier today to apologize for mixing up Cardi B and Nicki Minaj on Friday, Hollywood Life reported.

According to the article, the mistake occurred yesterday after a fan asked the singer if she would ever collaborate with Minaj.

In response, Sia wrote, “I love @iamcardib and although this isn’t a collaboration, I would love to COLLAB with her any day!”

When people pointed out her mistake, she started to talk about the infamous feud between the two female rappers.

“I don’t give a s**t about feuds, George Floyd was f**king murdered. Breonna Taylor. Murdered. Come on let’s rise in unity. You think @iamcardib and Nicki are so petty that they would want you focusing on a silly feud instead of REAL NEWS,” she wrote.

She continued to ask her fans to pay more attention to the current protests sweeping the world against police brutality and systemic racism.

Her tweet about the feuds has since been deleted.

Today, the “Chandelier” singer decided to try and clear things up on her Twitter account by admitting she had “misunderstood” a fan tweet.

She apologized for mistaking Minaj for Cardi and then asked if it was okay for her to like both of them.

I totally misunderstood a tweet earlier that has resulted in me making a buffoon out of myself.

Sorry @NICKIMINAJ and @iamcardib if you hear about it.

Can I just like you both? — sia (@Sia) June 13, 2020

Sia’s tweet received tons of attention from her fans and fans of both Cardi and Minaj. It garnered more than 2,800 responses and over 14,000 likes.

Her initial tweets and apology did not go over very well with everyone.

Some people felt that Sia was trying to “police black women” and tell them how to respond to current events.

Hollywood Life said that one person asked, “Is she really telling 2 Black women that they should care more about racism??”

Some managed to get the hashtag “#SiaIsOverParty” trending and wanted to “cancel” her for the perceived slight.

Neither Cardi nor Minaj has responded to the incident on social media.

On the other hand, numerous fans of the Australian celeb came to her defense and tried to assure those who were not pleased with Sia to understand that her heart was in the right place, and she had simply made an honest mistake.

“Girl, you just prove [sic] your [sic] are a human being, everyone makes mistake [sic]. We love you,” said one of her supporters.

“WE LOVE THE THREE OF YOU,” added another alongside three red heart emoji.

Despite the controversy, Sia has been outspoken about seeking justice for Breonna Taylor, police accountability, and the Black Lives Matter movement. She has frequently shared information and resources with her massive social media following.