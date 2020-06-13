Romee Strijd Flaunts Her Cleavage & Baby Bump In Sexy Pink Lace Top

Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd thrilled her 6.4 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a double update in which she showcased her growing baby bump in a sexy pink lace top.

Romee didn’t include a geotag on the post to specify where the picture was taken, but she appeared to be on an outdoor patio area. Large glass double doors were visible in the background underneath a covered area, and several plant-filled pots and other outdoor decor were situated nearby.

Romee’s beauty and growing baby bump remained the focal point of the shot. She showcased her changing upper body in a lacy pink top that left little to the imagination. The cups showed off a serious amount of cleavage, and she drew even more attention to her chest by accessorizing with a necklace that dangled down between her cleavage.

The pink lace was opaque on the cups, but transformed into a semi-sheer fabric with feminine patterns atop it for the rest of the bodysuit. The look had cut-out details and different elements that showcased a bit of extra skin.

She wore the sexy bodysuit underneath a pair of light-wash jeans that she had unbuttoned to accommodate her bump. She finished off the whole ensemble with a light white cardigan that draped down her back for an breezy, chic look.

Romee’s long blond locks were parted in the middle and cascaded down her chest in an effortlessly tousled style. She placed one hand on her side and brought the other to her growing baby bump, protectively covering it.

She appeared to be wearing very minimal makeup, if any at all, instead opting to allow her natural beauty to shine through. Romee’s plump lips were slightly parted, and she gazed directly at the camera in the sizzling snap.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking-hot update, and the post received over 476,500 likes within just two hours. It also racked up 4,536 comments in the same time span from her fans.

“Glowing Queen,” one fan commented, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

“Your belly is growing so fast!!” another follower wrote.

“You’re looking so gorgeous and stunning Romee!!” a third fan added.

“Are you even real????” one fan questioned, captivated by her beauty.

Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Romee shared a breathtaking photo in which she rocked a figure-hugging white dress, and her partner wore an all-black ensemble. The duo posed outdoors for the stunning snap, and Romee paired the beautiful photo with a caption announcing that she was pregnant and would be expanding her family.