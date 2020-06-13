Abigail Ratchford Stuns In New Selfies: ‘Hair And Makeup By Me Today’

Abigail Ratchford had fun with selfies on her most recent Instagram story. The model was in a “2 hour uber ride,” she revealed in the caption of one post, and she showed off her latest look while posing for the camera on Friday, June 12.

She wore a dark gray crop top that sported long sleeves. Though the cut of the shirt was modest, the fabric stretched over her chest, emphasizing her bust.

She paired the top with high-waisted, snakeskin pants that obscured her belly button.

Abigail’s tresses looked to be parted in the middle. She wore her hair in silky smooth, straight strands — a different look for the brunette bombshell, who typically wears her long hair in curls. Her locks cascaded all the way down her shoulders, touching the waistband of her pants. Some of her black tresses caught the light, making them appear a reddish hue.

Her dark brows appeared to be groomed, shaped, and filled in with pencil. They arched high over her olive green eyes. She seemed to wear a dusty shadow on her lids, which looked to be swiped with black liner. Her lush lashes fanned outwards and curled upwards in dramatic fashion. Her waterline appeared to be filled in with kohl liner. Her lower lashes looked to be coated with black mascara.

The apples of her cheeks seemed to be brushed with bronzer, making her cheekbones pop and her already sun-kissed skin look even more tanned. Her nose looked to be dusted with icy white highlighter, which glinted in the light.

Her plump pout appeared to be filled in with a nude-pink gloss.

She used the “nothing extra” Instagram filter, which smoothed out her complexion.

In the series of selfie videos, Abigail not only showed off her hair and makeup skills, but her other talents as well. For one, the first clip she posted was of her covering her mouth and nose with a mask.

“Flirting in 2020,” she joked in the caption of the footage, tilting her head and fluttering her lashes.

She also lip-synched to several songs, though she fumbled some of the lyrics.

“Almost got the words right,” she wrote, including a crying-laughing smiley face.

As Abigail Ratchford fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the model frequently takes to her Instagram grid and Instagram story to show off her latest beauty looks, as well as her racy ensembles. Her latest post featured her wearing a sheer, jade green bra that left little to the imagination.