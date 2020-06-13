Anna Vakili Puts Her Enviable Curves On Full Display In A Skintight Jumpsuit

British reality TV star and model Anna Vakili went online on Saturday and treated her 1.3 million fans to a very hot picture.

In the snapshot, Anna could be seen rocking a gray printed jumpsuit from the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova. The ensemble was so tight that it perfectly accentuated Anna’s curvaceous figure, particularly her peachy posterior and her hip-to-waist ratio.

It looked like she sported a full face of makeup. The application seemingly included a beige foundation that gave her face a flawless finish. She appeared to have worn a light peach shade of lipstick, dusted her cheeks with a coral blush, nude eyeshadow, lined eyes, and some mascara. She finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows. The hottie also applied a highlighter all over her face for an illuminating look.

Anna — who rose to fame after participating in the popular series Love Island — wore her highlighted stress in soft waves and let her locks cascade over her back. In term of accessories, she kept it very simple and only opted for a stylish wristwatch.

For the picture, she could be seen standing in a corridor against the background of some doors. There was apparently a large glass-framed painting on the wall in front of her. She placed a hand on it, struck a side pose, gazed at the camera, and slightly puckered her lips.

In the caption, the 29-year-old model informed her fans that the post was sponsored by Fashion Nova, jokingly adding that the outfit was so tight that she has to tell her sister Mandi Vakili to hurry up with the shoot because she was unable to breathe.

Within less than an hour of going live, the snap amassed more than 13,000 likes. Many of her followers also took to the comments section and posted about a hundred messages to praise her amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“You’re so beautiful, inside and out,” one of her fans commented on the snapshot.

“Anna, you are my favorite model. I love you so much,” another user chimed in.

“No matter what you wear, you always end up looking amazing. Keep rocking!” a third follower wrote.

“You are just getting hotter and sexier every day. Bless you!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other fans used words and phrases like “super hot,” “so pretty,” and “unreal,” to express their admiration for the model.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, many of Anna’s fellow celebrities and models also liked and commented on the snap, including Brooke Lynette, Kendall Raw Knight, Jessica Gale, and Joanna Chimonides.

Anna wows her fans with her hot and stylish snaps every week. As The Inquisitr previously noted, not too long ago, she posted a pic in which she was featured flashing major underboob.