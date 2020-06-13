Instagram Golf Hottie Lucy Robson Looks Adorable In Floral-Print Bikini

Instagram golf hottie Lucy Robson shared a sizzling new pic with her 835,600 followers on Saturday afternoon. In the snap, the blond beauty rocked a floral-print halter-style bikini while relaxing outdoors.

Lucy put her ample bosom and fit middle on display in her provocative outfit. The top of her bikini tied at the nape of her neck with thick straps that supported her bra cups.

Her cleavage and chest were visible, along with her shapely shoulders, much to the delight of her loyal fan base. From there, she was able to flaunt her chiseled torso and her slim thighs. It looked like the model was pleasantly sunkissed from head-to-toe.

The stunner’s swimsuit bottoms were high-cut with side ties, allowing her the ability to showcase her bottom half, even from a seated position. Lucy sat on what looked like a gray-cushioned outdoor patio couch. A pillow patterned with multi-colored fish and tassels was tucked behind her.

She did not indicate the location where the picture was taken, but it appeared to be somewhere outdoors as there was a row of greenery visible in the background. The sun looked to be shining brightly on the top of Lucy’s golden head of sleek blond hair, which she left down to pose for the photo.

As a final touch, the model adorned her neck with a delicate necklace characterized by a small circular pendant in the center. It also looked like she was wearing minimal makeup, as if she had opted to play up her lips with pink lipstick and a similarly hued shade of blush.

In her caption, Lucy credited her swimwear to the online retailer Fashion Nova. She also added a cute tongue-out emoji and a monkey emoji to match the photo’s overall playful and flirtatious vibe.

Lucy’s fans appeared to love her latest upload. Within three hours of going live, her post had accumulated over 27,900 likes and more than 540 comments. Hundreds of her admirers took to her comments section to compliment her appearance. A few asked about the specific name of her swimsuit so they could purchase it themselves.

“How am I supposed to concentrate on the green when you’re posting amazing pics?!?!?!?” joked one fan.

“Gorgeous, would like to see you play like that,” wrote another.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that Lucy had worn a form-fitting brown dress while hanging out on the golf green. She showcased a little bit of her cleavage and her trim figure in the casual outfit while leaning against her golf club.