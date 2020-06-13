Arianny Celeste Sizzles In A Leopard-Print Top & Figure-Hugging Pencil Skirt For Date Night

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste shared a gorgeous snap with her 3.3 million Instagram followers in which she showcased her curvaceous figure in a sexy outfit for date night. The shot was taken at Javier’s, a Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles, California, as the geotag indicated.

Arianny sat on a rustic wooden bench located on a patio area outside. A concrete barrier was positioned behind her, and a large potted plant was located on the other side of the patio area.

Arianny showcased her incredible physique in an off-the-shoulder leopard-print top. She tagged the clothing brands White Fox and JustFab in the picture itself, suggesting that the pieces she wore were likely from those companies. The top had feminine ruffled sleeves that were positioned partway down her upper arms, and the figure-hugging garment clung to her curves without showing off too much cleavage.

She paired the bold top with a simple black pencil skirt. The high-waisted style accentuated her slim waist, and the form-fitting piece showed off her sculpted lower body to perfection. The skirt appeared to come to about knee length, but there was a slit in the front of the skirt that showed off plenty of her long legs.

She finished off the look with a pair of black high-heeled sandals, a delicate pendant necklace, and a black textured bag. Her long brunette locks cascaded down her chest and back in a straight style, and she gazed directly at the camera, flashing a smile for her followers.

In the caption of the post, Arianny shared a bit about her first date night in Los Angeles, and the experience she had dining out during the coronavirus pandemic.

The brunette bombshell’s followers absolutely loved the post, and it received over 12,300 likes within two hours. The post also racked up 189 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“Love seeing you happy and having a great time Arianny!!” one fan commented.

“Alluring Ari and a million dollar smile,” another follower wrote.

“Love the outfit,” one fan added, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“So… this is what witnessing, the finer things in life looks like,” a fourth follower remarked.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Arianny shared a double update taken in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles. She rocked a neon bikini with chain details for an edgy vibe, and had a pair of skimpy Daisy Dukes over top of the bikini bottoms. She unbuttoned the shorts in the pictures, revealing plenty of her enviable physique as she posed seductively for the camera with some gorgeous greenery and flowers visible in the background.